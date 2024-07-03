QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd Summary

QMS Medical Allied Services Limited was incorporated as QMS Medical Allied Services Private Limited on September 14, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to QMS Medical Allied Services Limited on October 22, 2020. The Company is engaged in marketing, trading and distribution of a wide range of Medical Products, Medical and Surgical Instruments, Medical Equipments & Accessories and Medical Devices.Presently, the Company manage a wide range portfolio of products sold under brand Qdevices and also distribution for other brands such as 3M, Heine, Rossmax etc. Further, it organizes and provides medical education to members belonging to medical fraternity like, physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals by partnering with renowned medical education institutions such as EACME. These programs are balanced with a global perspective from credible authentic courses with global colleges and universities.The Company major medical products consists of various medical devices and equipments such as, Blood Pressure Monitor, Diagnostic machines, ECG Machines, Fetal Doppler, Glucose Monitoring Kit and Glucose Monitoring Strips, Test Kits, Thermometer, Nebulizer, Opthalmoscope, Otoscope, Oxygen Concentrator, Pulse Oximeter, Stethoscope and Staplers. It offers a range of evidence-based, scientific content medical programs under Educamedics (online portal for CME services), which is used in updating knowledge, clinical updates, and practices. It further deal in medical consumables such as disinfectants, filters, infection prevention tools, compression bandages, wound management dressing kits and dental products amongst others. The Company has products such as glucometer, pulse oximeter, IR thermometer, BP Monitor, Anatomy set, Neurology kit, Orthopaedic Aids and Weighing Scales. Apart from these, it conducts various medical courses available like PG Diploma in Cardiology, Masterclass in Diabetes & renel management, cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation etc. for continuous skill development. The Company is a one-stop online medical store and medical devices supplier. Medical equipment dealers, distributors, surgeons, and clinicians can purchase medical equipment accessories, medical devices and medical equipment from their online surgical supply store. It launched a new products under the name of Qdevices and working to provide affordable and quality products in market and strengthen their brand; to become a customer preferred medical device company. Some of the major clients include nationally and internationally known pharmaceutical companies like 3M, BPL, Choicemmed, Rossmax, Heine, QDevice, Volk and Biosense.In September 2022, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 47,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 56.87 Crores, consisting a Fresh Issue of 28,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 33.88 Crore and Offer for Sale of 19,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 22.99 Crore.