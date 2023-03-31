To,

The Members,

QMS Medical Allied Services Limited

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting their Seventh Annual Report on the Business and Operations of the

Company and the Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (period under review).

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The summary of standalone financial highlights for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the previous

financial year ended March 31, 2023 is given below:

Amount in lakhs.

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total revenue for the year 12,258.36 10,478.19 Profit before depreciation, exceptional

Items & Taxes 1567.59 977.76 Depreciation for the year (344) (107.23) Profit before exceptional items 1223.59 870.53 Exceptional items - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1223.59 870.53 Tax for the year (including deferred tax -

net) (323.34) (232.68) Net profit / (loss) 900.24 637.84

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Total Income of the Company stood at Rs. 1,22,58,36,080 for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs.

1,04,78,18,599/- in the previous year. The Company has a Net Profit of Rs. 9,00,24,151 for the year ended March

31, 2024 as compared to the Net Profit of Rs. 6,37,84,340/- in the previous year.

2. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company is not required to consolidate its Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

as the Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture Company.

3. DIVIDEND:

The Board at its meeting held on May 23, 2024 has recommended Dividend of Rs. 0.50 (i.e. 5%) per equity share of

10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend pay-out is subject to the approval of the shareholders at

ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Record date fixed for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st

March, 2024 is Friday, 20th September, 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company

will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024. to Friday, 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) in

terms of the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Dividend of Rs. 0.50 (i.e. 5%) per equity share of 10/- each was declared and paid for the financial year 2022-23.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

• Authorised Capital

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 23,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Three

Crore only) divided into 2,30,00,000 (Two Crore Thirty Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each.

During the Financial Year, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is increased from existing Rs.

18,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighteen Crore only) divided into 1,80,00,000 (One Crore Eighty Lakhs) Equity shares of

Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) to Rs. 23,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Three Crore only) divided into 2,30,00,000 (Two

Crore Thirty Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each by way of Postal Ballot through remote

evoting on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

• Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Capital:

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 17,85,00,000/- (Rupees

Seventeen Crores Eighty Five Lakhs Only) divided into 1,78,50,000 (One Crore Seventy Eight Lakhs Fifty Thousand)

Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

Any issue of securities made during the year are as follows:

• Issue of shares or other convertible securities - Nil

• Issue of equity shares with differential rights - Nil

• Issue of Sweat Equity Shares - Nil

• Details of Employee Stock Options - Nil

• Shares held in trust for the benefit of employees where the voting rights are not exercised directly by the

employees - Nil

• Issue of debentures, bonds or any non-convertible securities- Nil

• Issue of warrants - Nil

• Issue of Bonus Shares - Nil

During the year under review, the Company vide its Board meeting dated 2nd February, 2024 has passed the

resolution for Issuance of 7,50,000 Share warrants on Preferential basis and 22,69,000 Equity shares on

Preferential basis. Further the Company vide Special Resolution passed in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held

on 26th February, 2024, approved the Issuance of 7,50,000 Share warrants on Preferential basis and 22,69,000

Equity shares on Preferential basis. Later, the Application was withdrawn voluntarily by the Company prior to In-

principle approval of NSE. The application was withdrawn voluntarily as the objective of preferential issue was to

utilize such funds for acquisitions and the funds were arranged from other sources.

5. DETAILS OF LOCK - IN OF SHARES:

In line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2018, below are the details of the lock-in Shares of the Company held by Promoters and Public Shareholders:

Name of the Shareholder Category Quantity Lock-in till one

year (22-10-

2023) Lock-in for

three years (22-

10-2025) Mr. Mahesh Pahalraj

Makhija Promoter 1,28,48,840 92,78,840 35,70,000 Mrs. Guddi Mahesh

Makhija Promoter group 1,50,500 1,50,500 0 Ms. Diti Mahesh Makhija Promoter group 1,50,500 1,50,500 0 Mr. Arul Dhass David Public Shareholder 40 40 0 Mr. Abhishek Tiwari Public Shareholder 40 40 0 Mr. Koushik Thakurta Public Shareholder 40 40 0 Mr. Charles James Public Shareholder 40 40 0

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

The Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserves during the year.

7. UNPAID DIVIDEND & IEPF:

The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF).

8. STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

Information on the operations and financial performance, among others for the period under review, is given in the

Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is annexed to this Report as an Annexure V and is in accordance

with the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

9. ALTERATION IN MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION:

The Company has altered its Memorandum of Association by increasing its Authorised Share Capital of the

company from Rs. 18,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighteen Crore only) divided into 1,80,00,000 (One Crore Eighty Lakhs)

Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 23,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Three Crore only) divided

into 2,30,00,000 (Two Crore Thirty Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each by way of Postal Ballot

through remote evoting on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

(a) Composition & Constitution of Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors as on date comprises of following Directors:

Sr. No. Name DIN/ PAN Designation 1. Mr. Mahesh Pahalraj

Makhija 02700606 Chairman, Managing

Director 2. **Mrs. Guddi Makhija

(Resigned on August 23,

2024) 08837871 Non-Executive Director 3. Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela

Poojari 07480513 Non-Executive Independent

Director 4. Mr. Niken Ravin Shah 07604022 Non-Executive Independent

Director 5. *Mr. Deena Nath Pathak

(Appointed as Additional

Non-Executive Non-

Independent Director on

August 23, 2024 02104727 Non-Executive Director

(b) Composition & Constitution of Key Managerial Personnel:

The Key Managerial Personnels as on date comprises of following:

Sr. Name DIN/ PAN Designation 1. Mrs. Toral Jailesh Bhadra BNJPG6249Q Company Secretary and Compliance

Officer 2. Mrs. Sejal Vivek Mhatre ASLPM7957P Chief Financial Officer

*After the end of financial year, the Company has appointed Mr. Deena Nath Pathak (DIN: 02104727) as an

Additional Non-Executive Director in the Board Meeting held on August 23, 2024.

**Mrs. Guddi Makhija (DIN: 08837871), Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board w.e.f August 23,

2024

(c) Retirement by Rotation of the Directors

Independent directors hold office for a fixed term not exceeding five years from the date of their appointment

and are not liable to retire by rotation.

The Act mandates that at least two-thirds of the total number of directors (excluding independent directors) shall

be liable to retire by rotation.

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Mahesh Makhija Makhija (DIN: 02700606), retire by

rotation and being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment at the 7th Annual General Meeting of the

company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024.

11. RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT :

As stipulated by SEBI, a qualified Practicing Company Secretary carries out the quarterly reconciliation of the total

Share capital held with the National Security Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India)

Limited (CDSL) and the total issued and listed share capital and the report thereon is submitted to the National

Stock Exchange of India Limited. The report, inter alia, confirms that the number of shares issued, listed on the

Stock exchange and that held in demat mode are in agreement with each other.

12. Independent Directors :

(a) Declaration by Independent Directors

Independent Directors have provided their confirmation, that they meet the criteria of independence as provided

in sub- section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. An Independent Director shall hold office for a term

up to five consecutive years on the Board of a Company, but shall be eligible for reappointment for the next five

years on the passing of a special resolution by the Company.

(b) Changes in Independent Director

There are no changes in the Independent Director during the year 2023-24.

(c) Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors:

The Company through its Executive Directors / Senior Managerial Personnel conduct programs / presentations

periodically to familiarize the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functions of the Company.

Such programs / presentations will provide an opportunity to the Independent Directors to interact with the

senior leadership team of the Company and help them to understand the Companys strategy, business model,

operations, service and product offerings, markets, organization structure, finance, human resources, technology,

quality, facilities and risk management and such other areas as may arise from time to time. The programs /

presentations shall also familiarize the Independent Directors with their roles, rights and responsibilities.

The Company circulate news and articles related to the industry on a regular basis and may provide specific

regulatory updates from time to time and The Company conduct an introductory familiarization program /

presentation, when a new Independent Director comes on the Board of the Company.

(d) Meetings

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met for 01(one) time. The details of Board Meeting held

and participation of Directors thereat is enumerated as below:

Sr. No. Date of meeting Total No. of Independent

Directors on the

Date of Meeting No. of

Independent

Directors attended % of Attendance 1 31-03-2024 02 02 100.00

13. MEETINGS:

During the year under review, the Board of your Company met Eight (8) times in the year 2023-2024. The details of

Board Meeting held and participation of Directors thereat is enumerated as below:

Sr. No. Date of meeting Total No. of Directors

on the Date of Meeting No. of Directors attended % of Attendance 1 26-05-2023 04 04 100.00 2 09-08-2023 04 04 100.00 3 29-08-2023 04 04 100.00 4 25-09-2023 04 02 50.00 5 13-11-2023 04 04 100.00 6 23-01-2024 04 04 100.00 7 02-02-2024 04 04 100.00 8 13-02-2024 04 04 100.00

The details of Board Meetings held from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and attendance of each Director thereat

is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Member the Board No. of Meetings entitled to attend No. of Meetings attended % of Attendance 1. Mahesh Pahalraj Makhija 08 08 100 2. Guddi Makhija 08 08 100 3. Niken Ravin Shah 08 07 87.5 4. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari 08 07 87.5

14. COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

As on 31st March, 2024 the Composition of Audit Committee is as follows:

i. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

• Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari - Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Ms. Guddi Makhija - Member, Non - Executive Director

• Mr. Niken Ravin Shah - Member, Non-Executive Independent Director

As on date the Committee was reconstituted on 23rd August, 2024, the Composition of Committee is consisting

of the following members:

• Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari - Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Mr. Deena Nath Pathak - Member, Non - Executive Director

• Mr. Niken Ravin Shah - Member, Non-Executive Independent Director

The Committee was reconstituted due to resignation of Ms. Guddi Makhija and appointment of Mr. Deena Nath

Pathak as a Non Executive Director with effect from 23rd August, 2024.

The Audit Committee of Directors was constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act,

2013. The composition of the Audit Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section. The Audit

Committee met Four (4) times during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Sr. Date of meeting No. Total No. of Directors on the Date of Meeting No. of Directors attended % of Attendance 1 26-05-2023 03 03 100% 2 09-08-2023 03 03 100% 3 13-11-2023 03 03 100% 4 13-02-2024 03 03 100%

The details of Audit Committee Meetings held from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and attendance of each

Director thereat is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Committee

Member No. of Committee

Meetings entitled to

attend No. of Meetings

attended % of Attendance 1. Niken Ravin Shah 04 04 100% 2. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari 04 04 100% 3. Guddi Makhija 04 04 100%

The Committee is governed by a terms of reference, which is in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by

the Companies Act, 2013. Some of the important functions performed by the Committee are:

1. Oversight of the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to

ensure that the financial statements are correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of our Company;

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before

submission to our Board for approval, with particular reference to:

• Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement, to be included in our

Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of section 134 of the Companies Act;

• Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

• Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

• Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

• Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

• Disclosure of any related party transactions; and

• modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report.

5. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to our Board for

approval;

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue

(public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than

those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency

monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations

to our Board to take up steps in this matter;

7. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

8. Approval of any subsequent modification of transactions of our Company with related parties;

9. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of our Company, wherever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

12. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal

control systems

13. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit

department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and

frequency of internal audit;

14. Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up thereon;

15. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is

suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the

matter to our Board;

16. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well

as post- audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

17. Looking into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to depositors, debenture holders,

shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

18. Reviewing the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

19. Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time finance Director or any other person heading the

finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background,

etc. of the candidate;

20. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee.

21. reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in the

subsidiary exceeding rupees 100 crore or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower

including existing loans / advances / investments existing as on the date of coming into force of this

provision.]

22. consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger,

amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders.

23. Carrying out any other function as may be mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee.

All the Members on the Audit Committee have the requisite qualification for appointment on the

Committee and possess sound knowledge of finance, accounting practices and internal controls.

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Committee.

ii. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

As on 31st March, 2024 the Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

• Mr. Niken Ravin Shah - Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari - Member, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Ms. Guddi Makhija - Member, Non - Executive Director

As on date the Committee was reconstituted on 23rd August, 2024, the Composition of Committee is consisting of the

following members:

• Mr. Niken Ravin Shah - Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari - Member, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Mr. Deena Nath Pathak - Member, Non - Executive Director

The Committee was reconstituted due to resignation of Ms. Guddi Makhija and appointment of Mr. Deena Nath

Pathak as a Non Executive Directorwith effect from 23rd August, 2024.

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013,

formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a

Director and policy relating to remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

During the year, the committee met once with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the

Nomination and Remuneration Committee as of March 31, 2024 and details of the Members participation at the

Meetings of the Committee are as under:

Sr.N0 Date of meeting Total No. of Directors

on the Date of

Meeting No.of Directors attended %of Attendance 1 31-03-2024 03 03 100%

The details of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings held from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and

attendance of each Director thereat is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Committee

Member No. of Committee

Meetings entitled

to attend No. of Meetings

attended % of Attendance 1. Mr. Niken Ravin Shah 01 01 100 2. Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela

Poojari 01 01 100 3. Ms. Guddi Makhija 01 01 100

The terms of reference of the Committee inter alia, include the following:

1. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director

and recommend to our Board a policy relating to the remuneration of the Directors, key managerial personnel

and other employees;

2. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall

evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation,

prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person

recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in

such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a) use the services of an external agencies, if required;

b) consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

c) consider the time commitments of the candidates

3. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of independent Directors and our Board;

4. Devising a policy on Board diversity;

5. Identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in

accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to our Board their appointment and removal;

6. Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report

of performance evaluation of independent directors.

7. Recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

iii. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

As on 31st March, 2024 the Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee is as follows:

• Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari - Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Ms. Guddi Makhija - Member, Non - Executive Director

• Mr. Niken Ravin Shah - Member, Non-Executive Independent Director

As on date the Committee was reconstituted on 23rd August, 2024, the Composition of Committee is consisting of the

following members:

• Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari - Chairman, Non-Executive Independent Director

• Mr. Deena Nath Pathak - Member, Non - Executive Director

• Mr. Niken Ravin Shah - Member, Non-Executive Independent Director

The Committee was reconstituted due to resignation of Ms. Guddi Makhija and appointment of Mr. Deena Nath

Pathak as a Non Executive Director with effect from 23rd August, 2024.

The Company has Stakeholders Relationship Committee, as per Section 178 (5) of Companies Act, 2013.

During the year, the committee met once (1) time with full attendance of all the members. The composition of the

Stakeholders Relationship Committee as at March 31, 2024 and details of the Members participation at the

Meetings of the Committee are as under:

Sr. Date of meeting

No. Total No. of Directors

on the Date of

Meeting No. of

Directors

attended % of Attendance 1 31-03-2024 3 3 100%

The details of Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings held from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and

attendance of each Director thereat is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the

Committee Member No. of Committee

Meetings entitled to

attend No. of Meetings

attended % of Attendance 1. Mr. Niken Ravin Shah 1 1 100 2. Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela

Poojari 1 1 100 3. Ms. Guddi Makhija 1 1 100

The terms of reference of the Committee are:

1. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to

transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of

new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc.

2. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders.

3. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being

rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent.

4. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed

dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders

of the company.

During the year, there were no complaints received from shareholder on SCORES. There are no balance

complaints. The Company had no share transfers pending as on March 31, 2024.

15. BOARD EVALUATION:

Your Board has devised an Evaluation Policy for evaluating the performance of the Board, its Committees,

Executive Directors, Independent Directors. Based on the same, the performance was evaluated for the financial

year ended March 31, 2024. As part of the evaluation process, the performance of Non- Independent Directors,

the Chairman and the Board was conducted by the Independent Directors. The performance evaluation of the

respective Committees and that of Independent and Non- Independent Directors was done by the Board

excluding the Director being evaluated.

The policy inter alia provides the criteria for performance evaluation such as Board effectiveness, quality of

discussion, contribution at the meetings, business acumen, strategic thinking, time commitment and relationship

with the stakeholders, corporate governance practices, contribution of the committees to the Board in

discharging its functions etc.

The Board carried out formal annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees viz., the Audit

Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). The Board

also carried out the performance evaluation of all the individual Directors including the Chairman of the

Company. Additionally, NRC also carried out the evaluation of the performance of all the individual Directors and

Chairman of the Company. The performance evaluation was carried out by way of obtaining feedback from the

Directors through a structured questionnaire prepared in accordance with the policy adopted by the Board and

after taking into consideration the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by Securities and Exchange Board

of India.

16. ANNUAL RETURN:

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and

Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company shall be available on the website of the Company

https://qmsmas.com/

17. VARIOUS POLICIES OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has formulated and implemented various policies pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI

(LODR) Regulations, 2015 which is available on the Companys website https://qmsmas.com/Policies.html.

The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and requirements:

POSH Policy This policy has been framed in accordance with the

provisions of "The Sexual Harassment of Women at

Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)

Act, 2013" and rules framed thereunder (hereinafter

"the Act") and provides protection against sexual

harassment of women at workplace and the

prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual

harassment and matters related to it. Nomination and Remuneration Policy This Policy has been framed for the Appointment and

Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial

Personnel and Senior Management Personnel and

provides a framework based on which human

resources management aligns their recruitment plans for strategic growth of the Company. Preservation of Documents and Archival Policy This policy has a strategic objective of ensuring that

significant documents as specified in this policy are

safeguarded and preserved to ensure longevity of

such documents. Policy Determination Materiality Disclosures Event

Information This policy applies for determining and disclosing

material events taking place

in the Company. Code of Conduct for Non-Executive Directors The code of conduct for Non-Executive Directors to

ensure the compliance of applicable laws, avoid

conflict of interest and determine their duties in the

company. Terms and Condition for Appointment of

Independent Director The policy provides framework that regulates the

appointment, re-appointment of Independent

directors and defines their roles, responsibilities and

powers. Dividend Policy The policy contains recommendation, declaration

and payment of dividends Vigil Mechanism This policy establishes a Vigil Mechanism (Whistle

Blower Mechanism) that provides a channel to the

employees and Directors of the Company to report to

the Management instances of unethical behavior,

actual or suspected fraud or violation of the

Companys code of conduct. The vigil mechanism is

required to provide adequate safeguards against

victimization of persons who use such mechanisms. Code of Practices and Procedures - UPSI The code of Practices and Procedures for Fair

Disclosure of Unpublished Price

Sensitive Information without advantage to any

particular person(s). CSR POLICY The objective of the CSR Policy ("Policy") is to lay

down the guiding principles in undertaking various

Programs and projects by or on behalf of the

company relating to Corporate Social Responsibility

("CSR")

18. AUDITORS:

i. Statutory Auditor:

The company in the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024, will appoint M/s. H.H.

Dedhia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm Registration No. 148213W) as the Statutory Auditor

of the Company for the period for 5 years who shall hold office from the 7th Annual General Meeting to be

held on September 27, 2024 till the conclusion of 12th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2029

in respect of the financial years beginning from April 01, 2024 and ending with March 31, 2029.

The notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and do not call for

any further comments and explanations. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification,

reservation or adverse remark. No instances of fraud have been reported by the Statutory Auditors of the

Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Statutory Audit Report for the F.Y. 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse

remark. The Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements for the Financial Year

ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 on the financial

statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report.

ii. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and

Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Maharshi Rajesh

Ganatra (Practicing Company Secretary) having Membership No. F11332 and Certificate of Practice No.

14520 representing Maharshi Ganatra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary Firm, to undertake the

Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 in the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 does not contain any observations, qualifications

and adverse remarks.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for F.Y. 2023-24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure I" to the

Boards Report.

iii. Cost Auditor:

Appointment of Cost Auditor is not applicable to the Company.

iv. Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014, the company has appointed M/s Khushbu Parekh & Co., Chartered Accountants (having Firm

Registration No.: 145191W), as an Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-2024 in the Board Meeting

held on May 26, 2023.

19. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The maintenance of cost accounts and records as prescribed under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is

not applicable to the Company.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuance of the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for

Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns has been established. Affirmation is also given that no

personnel has been denied access to the audit committee.

The Vigil Mechanism policy is displayed on the website of the company, viz

https://qmsmas.com/prospectus/Vigil mechanism.pdf

21. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has put in place an adequate system of internal financial control commensurate with its size and

nature of its business and continuously focuses on strengthening its internal control processes. These systems

provide a reasonable assurance in respect of providing financial and operational information, complying with

applicable statutes, safeguarding of assets of the Company and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. The

internal financial control of the company is adequate to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the accounting

records, timely preparation of reliable financial information, prevention and detection of frauds and errors,

safeguarding of the assets, and that the business is conducted in an orderly and efficient manner.

Audit Committee periodically reviews the adequacy of Internal Financial controls. During the year, such controls

were tested and no reportable material weaknesses were observed. The system also ensures that all transactions

are appropriately authorized, recorded and reported.

22. RISK ASSESSMENT AND MANAGEMENT:

The Company has been on a continuous basis reviewing and streamlining its various operational and business

risks involved in its business as part of its risk management policy. The Company also takes all efforts to train its

employees from time to time to handle and minimize these risks.

23. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES :

During the year under review, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate companies.

The Company had entered into Share Purchase Agreement on February 15, 2024 read with the Amendment

Letter dated July 4, 2024 to acquire the shares of Saarathi Healthcare Private Limited for a consideration of Rs.

45,00,00,540/- (Rupees Forty-Five Crore and Five Hundred and Forty Only) in Tranches.

Further on July 5, 2024, the Company has acquired 51% stake of Saarathi Healthcare Private Limited and will now

be considered as the Subsidiary of the Company.

24. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS :

The Company is compliant with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) viz. SS-1 & SS-2 on Meetings of the Board

of Directors and General Meetings, respectively.

25. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

i. Conservation of Energy:

a) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy - The Operations of the Company are not energy

intensive. However, adequate measures have been initiated for conservation of energy.

b) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate source of energy - Company shall consider on

adoption of alternate source of energy as and when necessities.

c) The Capital Investment on energy conversation equipment - No Capital Investment yet.

ii. Technology absorption:

a) The efforts made towards technology absorption - Minimum technology required for Business is absorbed.

b) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution

- Not Applicable.

c) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the

financial year) - Not Applicable.

• the details of technology imported;

• the year of import;

• whether the technology been fully absorbed;

• if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof

iii. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development - Not Applicable.

iv. Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo:

Foreign Exchange used - Rs. 10,91,03,850/-

Foreign Exchange earning - NIL

26. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEES:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act,

2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

27. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties

were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not

entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in

accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. Accordingly, the

disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act in Form AOC-2 is

not applicable. Attention of the members is drawn to the disclosures of transactions with the related parties is set

out in Notes to Accounts forming part of the financial statement.

28. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not invited /accepted any deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the

Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

29. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going

concern status and Companys operations in future.

30. DETAILS OF MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF

THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company occurred

between the end of the Financial year i.e. 31st March, 2024, to which the Financial Statements relate and the

date of the report, if any, disclosed in separate respective head.

31. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,

PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

In accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act,

2013 and rules made there under, the Company has framed and adopted the policy for Prevention of Sexual

Harassment at Workplace. Company was not in receipt of any complaint of sexual harassment during the year.

32. CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no change in nature of Business during the year.

33. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is embedded in long term business strategy of company. The company is

committed to local community and society at large. With the companies Act, 2013 mandating the corporate to

contribute towards social development and welfare of society, the companys CSR initiatives help to elevate the

quality of the life of the people. The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 9 of

Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2013 (including any statutory modification or amendment

thereto or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), are applicable to the company.

During the year under review the Committee met twice during the year i.e on May 26, 2023 and March 28, 2024.

The details of the Meeting are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation/ Nature of

Directorship Number of

meetings of CSR Committee held

during the year Number of

meetings of CSR Committee

attended during

the year 1 Niken Ravin Shah

(DIN: 07604022) Independent Director,

Chairman 2 2 2 Mahesh Pahalraj

Makhija (DIN: 02700606) Managing Director,

Member 2 2 3 Prajwal J. Poojari

(DIN: 07480513) Independent Director,

Member 2 2

A. Composition of the CSR committee of the board:

There has been no change in the constitution of CSR Committee during the year. Following are the details of

members of CSR Committee:

Name of the Directors Nature of Directorship Designation in Committee Niken Ravin Shah Independent Director Chairman Mahesh Pahalraj Makhija Managing Director Member Prajwal J. Poojari Independent Director Member

B. Average net profit of the company for last three Financial Years for the purpose of computation of CSR is Rs

12,68,96,734.96/-.

C. CSR expenditure for Financial Year 2023-2024 is two per cent of the average net profits of the company

made during the three immediately preceding financial years: Rs. 25,37,934.70/-.

D. Details of CSR spent during the Financial year:

• Total amount to be spent in the Financial year - Rs. 25,37,934.70/-.

• Excess Amount Spent last year - Rs. 25,234.86

• Expendiiture done this year - Rs. 25,25,400 which was spent as under:

Rs. 12,700/- towards Shri Mandev Suri Jain Gaushala Sewa Samiti, Rs.12,700 for PM Cares Fund and

Rs. 25,00,000 towards K P Sanghvi Charitable Trust.

• Amount unspent during the Financial Year - Nil

• Manner in which the amount spent in the Financial year:

S. No. CSR project or

activity identified Sector in

which the

project is

covered Projects or

programs (1) Local area or

other (2) Specify the State

and district where

projects or

programs was

undertaken Amount outlay

(budget) project or

Programs wise

(Amount in INR) Amount spent:

Direct or through

Implementing

agency (give details of implementing agency) (Amount in INR) 1 Donation Animal Welfare Rajasthan 12,700/- Shri Mandev Suri

Jain Gaushala Sewa

Samiti 2 Donation Promoting

health care

including

preventive

health care Maharsahtra 25,00,000/- K P Sanghvi

Charitable Trust

(CSR00002956) 3 Donation Contribution

to Prime

Ministers

Citizen

Assistance

and Relief in

Emergency

Situations

Fund (PM

CARES Fund) NA 12,700 PM Cares Fund

(Direct)

E. The Annual Report on CSR Activities is annexed herewith as Annexure II

34. DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY

CODE 2016:

No application is made during the Financial Year 2023-24 by or against the Company and there are no

proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

35. LISTING FEES:

The listing fees payable for the Financial Year 2023- 24 has been paid to National Stock Exchange of India Limited

within due date.

36. HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company considers people as its biggest assets and Believing in People is at the heart of its human

resource strategy. It has put concerted efforts in talent management and succession planning practices, strong

performance management and learning and training initiatives to ensure that your Company consistently

develops inspiring, strong and credible leadership.

Your Company has established an organization structure that is agile and focused on delivering business results.

With regular communication and sustained efforts it is ensuring that employees are aligned on common

objectives and have the right information on business evolution. Your Company strongly believes in fostering a

culture of trust and mutual respect in all its employees seek to ensure that business world values and principles

are understood by all and are the reference point in all people matters.

The current workforce breakdown structure has a good mix of employees at all levels. Your Board confirms that

the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

As on March 31, 2024, the Company had only 114 employees.

37. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and

ability, confirm that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and

there are no material departures.

ii. They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and

estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the

Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit/loss of the Company for that period.

iii. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in

accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing

and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v. They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial

controls are adequate and operating effectively.

vi. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that

such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the

Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants and the

reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board

is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial

year 2023-24.

38. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

i. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 43(a)(ii) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise and

hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies

(Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

ii. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 54(1)(d) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no

information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share

Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

iii. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 62(1)(b) OF THE COMPANIES ACT.2013:

The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year

under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9)

of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

iv. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares

purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4)

of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

v. OTHER DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO REGULATION 62 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company vide its Board meeting dated February 02, 2024 has passed the resolution for Issuance of

7,50,000 Share warrants on Preferential basis and 22,69,000 Equity shares on Preferential basis. Further the

Company vide Special Resolution passed in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 26, 2024,

approved the Issuance of 7,50,000 Share warrants on Preferential basis and 22,69,000 Equity shares on

Preferential basis.

However, the Application was withdrawn voluntarily by the Company prior to Inprinciple approval of NSE, as

the objective of preferential issue was fulfllied by the Company from other sources.

39. REPORTING OF FRAUD:

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its

officers or employees as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

40. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Statements in this Annual Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as

explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and

expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations.

Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the

circumstances.

41. SHAREHOLDING OF DIRECTORS AS ON MARCH 31, 2024:

No other Director (except as mentioned below) holds any shares in the Company. The Company has not issued

any convertible instruments

Sr. No. Name of the Directors Shareholding at the beginning

of the year Shareholding at the end of

the year. 1. Mahesh Makhija

Managing Director 1,28,48,840 (71.98%) 1,28,48,840 (71.98%) 2. Guddi Makhija Non-Executive Director 1,50,500 (0.84%) 1,50,500 (0.84%)

42. BOARD-SKILLS/EXPERTISE/COMPETENCIES:

The Board of directors based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee,

identified the following core skills/expertise/competencies of Directors as required in the context of business of

the Company for its effective functioning:

Sr. No Skills/Expertise/Competencies 1 Leadership qualities 2 Industry knowledge and experience 3 Understanding of relevant laws, rules and regulations 4 Financial Expertise 5 Risk Management

Following are the details of the skills and competence possessed by the Board of Directors:

Sr.No Name of

Directors 1 Mahesh Makhija 2 Prajwal Poojari 3 Niken Shah Leadership qualities Industry knowledge and experience Understanding of

relevant laws, rules

and regulations Financial Expertise Risk Management Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert 4 Guddi Makhija Expert Expert Expert Expert Expert

The identified skills / competences are broad-based and marking of Proficient against a particular member does

not necessarily mean the member does not possess the corresponding skills / competences.

43. DETAILS OF REMUNERATION TO ALL THE DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Name of the

Directors Salary,

Allowance,

perquisites and

other benefits Performance- linked Income/Bonus/Co mmission Paid/Payable Stock Option Pension Sitting Fees Paid Mr. Mahesh

Makhija 1,68,00,000 - - - - Mrs. Guddi

Makhija 12,00,000 - - - - Mr. Niken Ravin

Shah - - - - 1,60,000 Mr. Prajwal

Jayasheela Poojari - - - - 1,60,000

i. REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/WTD:

Sr.No Particulars of Remuneration Remuneration in (Rs.) till the date of employment Company

Secretary

(Toral Bhadra) CFO (Sejal Mhatre) Total 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in

section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 3,92,000 12,52,735 16,44,735 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-

tax Act, 1961 (c) Profits in lieu of salary undersection 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961 2 Stock Option - - 3 Sweat Equity - - 4 Commission - as % of profit - others, specify... 5 Others, please specify - - - Total 3,92,000 12,52,735 16,44,735

ii.Disclosure of Managerial Remuneration:

Ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for FY 2023-

24 as well as the percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company

Secretary is as under:

Name of Director/ Key

Managerial Personnel Ratio to median remuneration % increase in remuneration

over previous year Mrs. Guddi Makhija -

(Non-Executive Directors) 4.48:1 0.00% Mr. Mahesh Makhija -

(Executive Directors) 62.66:1 42.86% Mrs. Sejal Mhatre (CFO) 4.67:1 18.58% Mrs. Toral Jailesh Bhadra

(Company Secretary) 1.46:1 44.90%

A. Percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in FY 2023-24: 4.06%

B. Number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024: 67

C. Comparison of average percentile increase in salary of employees other than the managerial personnel and

the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration:

Particulars % change in remuneration Average Decrease in salary of employees (other than

managerial personnel) 54.82 Average increase in remuneration of managerial personnel 63.22%

*Remuneration of KMP is not included for calculation of median remeuneration for the fair assessment.

Affirmation: It is affirmed that the remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other

employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

44. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT/ COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES:

Type Section of the

Companies Act Brief Description Details of Penalty /

Punishment/

Compounding

fees imposed Authority [RD

/ NCLT/

COURT] Appeal made,

if any (give

Details) A. COMPANY Penalty Punishment Compounding NONE B. DIRECTORS Penalty Punishment Compounding NONE C. OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT Penalty NONE Punishment Compounding

45. GENERAL:

a) 7th Annual General Meeting

Date Time Venue 27th September,

2024 02:00 PM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual means

b) Financial Calendar for the year 2023-2024

Financial year 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 (both days inclusive) Book Closure Dates 21-09-2024 to 27-09-2024

c) Listing of Equity Shares on Stock Exchange and Stock Codes

Listing on Stock Exchange:

NSE Limited ("NSE")

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block-G,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051

d) Location and time, where Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the last 3 years were held is given below:

Financial Year AGM Date Time Location 2022-23 6th Monday, September

25, 2023 11.00 a.m. Through Video

Conferencing or

Other Audio

Visual means 2021-22 5th Wednesday,

September 14, 2022 11.00 a.m. A1 A2/B1 B2, Navkala

Bharti Bldg Plot No

16, Prabhat Colony,

Opp Near Santacruz

Bus Depot, Santacruz

East, Mumbai

400055. 2020-21 4th Wednesday,

September 15, 2021 11.00 a.m. A1 A2/B1 B2, Navkala

Bharti Bldg Plot No

16, Prabhat Colony,

Opp Near Santacruz

Bus Depot, Santacruz

East, Mumbai

400055.

Details of Resolutions passed via Postal Ballot Notice dated November 13, 2023

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is increased from existing Rs.

18,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighteen Crore only) divided into 1,80,00,000 (One Crore Eighty Lakhs) Equity shares of

Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) to Rs. 23,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Three Crore only) divided into 2,30,00,000 (Two

Crore Thirty Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each by passing of an Ordinary Resolution by way

of Postal Ballot through remote evoting on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

e) Stock Market Date and their Performance v/s S&P NSE Sensex

The high/low of the market price of the shares of the Company is as follows:

Month NSE (Rs.) High Low April-2023 168.95 127.5 May-2023 153.6 130 June-2023 158.7 121.5 July-2023 158.85 137.6 August-2023 177.8 140 September-2023 152 130 October-2023 172 132 November-2023 151.35 138.8 December-2023 144.9 125.05 January-2024 184.6 118 February-2024 189 133 March-2024 148 113.15

f) Registrar And Share Transfer Agent (RTA):

Bigshare Services Private Limited

Office No. S6-2, 6th Floor Pinnacle Business Park,

Next to Ahura Centre Mahakali Caves Road,

Andheri (East).

Tel: 022-6263 8200.

Website: https://www.bigshareonline.com/

Share transfer system:

The Board has the authority for approving transfer, transmission of the Companys securities. The Company ensures

that the Annual Compliance Certificate pursuant to regulations 40(9) and 40 (10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations are

filed with the Stock Exchanges.

As per SEBI Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2018/24 dated June 8, 2018 and further amendment vide

Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2018/49 dated November 30, 2018, requests for effecting transfer of securities

(except in case of transmission or transposition of securities) cannot be processed from April 1, 2019 unless the

securities are held in the dematerialized form with the depositories.

The Board appreciates that all the members are holding shares in dematerialized form.

Distribution of shareholding:

Nominal Value of Shares: Rs. 10

Category (Shares) Shareholders Shares Number % Number % 1-500 4 0.2522 160 0.0009 501- 1000 980 61.7907 9,80,000 5.4902 1001-2000 267 16.8348 5,34,000 2.9916 2001-3000 114 7.1879 3,42,000 1.9160 3001-4000 44 2.7743 1,76,000 0.9860 4001-5000 34 2.1438 1,70,000 0.9524 5001-10000 67 4.2245 5,17,000 2.8964 10001 and above 76 4.7919 1,51,30,840 84.7666 Total 1586 1,78,50,000 100.0000

g) Dematerialization of Shares:

The Companys shares are required to be compulsorily traded on Stock Exchanges in dematerialized form. The

number of shares as on 31st March, 2024 held in dematerialized and physical form are as under:

Particulars No. of Shares % NSDL 14614960 81.88 CDSL 3235040 18.12 Physical 0 0 Total 17850000 100.00

h) Compliance with mandatory and non-mandatory requirements of the Listing Regulations:

The Company has complied with all mandatory requirements of Listing Regulations and has not adopted any non-

mandatory requirements which are not applicable to the Company.

46. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company does not fall under purview of Regulations of Corporate Governance.

Pursuant to Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the

provisions of reporting of Corporate Governance as specified in Regulation 27 (2) is not applicable to the Company,

as it is SME Listed Company.

Though the Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company, the Company has given certain disclosures as

a practice of good corporate governance.

47. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express deep sense of appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from

the Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Authorities and Shareholders and for the devoted service by the

Executives, staff and workers of the Company. The Directors express their gratitude towards each one of them.

By Order of the Board of Directors For QMS MEDICAL ALLIED SERVICES LIMITED

SD/- SD/- Mahesh Makhija Niken Ravin Shah DIN:02700606 DIN: 07604022 Managing Director Independent Director Add: 1101, Magnolia, 8th Road, Near V N

Desai Hospital, Golibar, Mumbai,

Maharashtra, 400055 Add: A/1003, Building No 36, Pant Nagar

Saphalya Chs Ltd, Pantnagar , Sahakar

Market Road , Ghatkopar East, Mumbai,

Maharashtra, India 400075