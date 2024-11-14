Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024) Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024