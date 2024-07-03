Summary

Artemis Medicare Services Limited was incorporated on May 18, 2004. It commenced the commercial operation by setting up Artemis Hospital (formerly Artemis Health Institute) at Gurugram on July 16, 2007. The Company is the holding Company of Artemis Cardiac Care Private Limited and a Subsidiary Company of Constructive Finance Private Limited. At present, the Company is engaged in managing and operating of multi specialty hospitals. Artemis Hospital (a unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited) is spread across 9 acres, is a 395 bed; state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital located in Gurugram, India. Artemis Health Institute is a healthcare venture launched by the Promoters of the Apollo Tyres Group. Designed as one of the most advanced in India, the Company provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical & surgical interventions, comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services.Artemis Hospital is the first to introduce Masimo technology based on Clinical Surveillance System and equipped with North Indias first M6 Cyber knife having performed over 1000 procedures. The hospital has an impeccable track record and high success rates even in surgeries of high complexity such as transplants, cardiac care and oncology. In addition to the focus on clinical excellence, the Hospital ensures that medical professionals and other staff are periodically trained on the newest techniques and procedures in the medical field on a periodic and continuous basis. The

