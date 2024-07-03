iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Share Price

319.3
(-1.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open322.85
  • Day's High324.45
  • 52 Wk High350
  • Prev. Close322.9
  • Day's Low317.25
  • 52 Wk Low 141.3
  • Turnover (lac)49.26
  • P/E68.7
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value30.76
  • EPS4.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,393.64
  • Div. Yield0.14
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

322.85

Prev. Close

322.9

Turnover(Lac.)

49.26

Day's High

324.45

Day's Low

317.25

52 Week's High

350

52 Week's Low

141.3

Book Value

30.76

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,393.64

P/E

68.7

EPS

4.72

Divi. Yield

0.14

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.45

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.17%

Non-Promoter- 10.90%

Institutions: 10.90%

Non-Institutions: 21.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.59

13.41

13.24

13.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

438.05

393.01

348.37

308.38

Net Worth

451.64

406.42

361.61

321.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

544.78

402.06

563.09

546.5

yoy growth (%)

35.49

-28.59

3.03

8.69

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.75

2.12

-1.17

As % of sales

0.04

0.18

0.37

0.21

Employee costs

-102.19

-82.48

-102.39

-96.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

38.8

5.67

31.96

37.39

Depreciation

-21.08

-20.65

-22.33

-19.92

Tax paid

-6.23

-1.81

-11.53

-16.63

Working capital

0.61

18.32

-3.28

18.27

Other operating items

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

878.57

737.43

554.8

408.4

565.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

878.57

737.43

554.8

408.4

565.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.35

7.34

3.9

6.77

4.6

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Artemis Medicare Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Independent Director

Sunil Tandon

Non Executive Director

Shalini Kanwar Chand

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Onkar S Kanwar

Non Executive Director

Neeraj Kanwar

Non Executive Director

Nirmal Kumar Ganguly

Independent Director

Sanjib Sen

Managing Director

Devlina Chakravarty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Makkar.

Independent Director

Akshay Chudasama

Independent Director

Pallavi Shroff

Independent Director

Vinod Rai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Artemis Medicare Services Ltd

Summary

Artemis Medicare Services Limited was incorporated on May 18, 2004. It commenced the commercial operation by setting up Artemis Hospital (formerly Artemis Health Institute) at Gurugram on July 16, 2007. The Company is the holding Company of Artemis Cardiac Care Private Limited and a Subsidiary Company of Constructive Finance Private Limited. At present, the Company is engaged in managing and operating of multi specialty hospitals. Artemis Hospital (a unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited) is spread across 9 acres, is a 395 bed; state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital located in Gurugram, India. Artemis Health Institute is a healthcare venture launched by the Promoters of the Apollo Tyres Group. Designed as one of the most advanced in India, the Company provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical & surgical interventions, comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services.Artemis Hospital is the first to introduce Masimo technology based on Clinical Surveillance System and equipped with North Indias first M6 Cyber knife having performed over 1000 procedures. The hospital has an impeccable track record and high success rates even in surgeries of high complexity such as transplants, cardiac care and oncology. In addition to the focus on clinical excellence, the Hospital ensures that medical professionals and other staff are periodically trained on the newest techniques and procedures in the medical field on a periodic and continuous basis. The
Company FAQs

What is the Artemis Medicare Services Ltd share price today?

The Artemis Medicare Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd is ₹4393.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd is 68.7 and 6.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artemis Medicare Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd is ₹141.3 and ₹350 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd?

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.24%, 3 Years at 95.82%, 1 Year at 78.94%, 6 Month at 81.03%, 3 Month at 18.30% and 1 Month at -3.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.17 %
Institutions - 10.90 %
Public - 21.92 %

