SectorHealthcare
Open₹322.85
Prev. Close₹322.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹49.26
Day's High₹324.45
Day's Low₹317.25
52 Week's High₹350
52 Week's Low₹141.3
Book Value₹30.76
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,393.64
P/E68.7
EPS4.72
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.59
13.41
13.24
13.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
438.05
393.01
348.37
308.38
Net Worth
451.64
406.42
361.61
321.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
544.78
402.06
563.09
546.5
yoy growth (%)
35.49
-28.59
3.03
8.69
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.75
2.12
-1.17
As % of sales
0.04
0.18
0.37
0.21
Employee costs
-102.19
-82.48
-102.39
-96.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
38.8
5.67
31.96
37.39
Depreciation
-21.08
-20.65
-22.33
-19.92
Tax paid
-6.23
-1.81
-11.53
-16.63
Working capital
0.61
18.32
-3.28
18.27
Other operating items
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
878.57
737.43
554.8
408.4
565.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
878.57
737.43
554.8
408.4
565.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.35
7.34
3.9
6.77
4.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Independent Director
Sunil Tandon
Non Executive Director
Shalini Kanwar Chand
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Onkar S Kanwar
Non Executive Director
Neeraj Kanwar
Non Executive Director
Nirmal Kumar Ganguly
Independent Director
Sanjib Sen
Managing Director
Devlina Chakravarty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Makkar.
Independent Director
Akshay Chudasama
Independent Director
Pallavi Shroff
Independent Director
Vinod Rai
Reports by Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
Summary
Artemis Medicare Services Limited was incorporated on May 18, 2004. It commenced the commercial operation by setting up Artemis Hospital (formerly Artemis Health Institute) at Gurugram on July 16, 2007. The Company is the holding Company of Artemis Cardiac Care Private Limited and a Subsidiary Company of Constructive Finance Private Limited. At present, the Company is engaged in managing and operating of multi specialty hospitals. Artemis Hospital (a unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited) is spread across 9 acres, is a 395 bed; state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital located in Gurugram, India. Artemis Health Institute is a healthcare venture launched by the Promoters of the Apollo Tyres Group. Designed as one of the most advanced in India, the Company provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical & surgical interventions, comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services.Artemis Hospital is the first to introduce Masimo technology based on Clinical Surveillance System and equipped with North Indias first M6 Cyber knife having performed over 1000 procedures. The hospital has an impeccable track record and high success rates even in surgeries of high complexity such as transplants, cardiac care and oncology. In addition to the focus on clinical excellence, the Hospital ensures that medical professionals and other staff are periodically trained on the newest techniques and procedures in the medical field on a periodic and continuous basis. The
The Artemis Medicare Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd is ₹4393.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd is 68.7 and 6.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artemis Medicare Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artemis Medicare Services Ltd is ₹141.3 and ₹350 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.24%, 3 Years at 95.82%, 1 Year at 78.94%, 6 Month at 81.03%, 3 Month at 18.30% and 1 Month at -3.21%.
