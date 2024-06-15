|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|0.45
|45
|Final
|Recommended the Final Dividend of Re. 0.45 per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1 each (i.e. 45%) for FY24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, which shall be paid/dispatched on or before 30 days from the conclusion of AGM Record date for payment of final Dividend July 5, 2024 (Friday) Please find attached intimation for fixation of record date for payment of Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)
