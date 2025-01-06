iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

319.55
(-1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Artemis Medicare Services Ltd

Artemis Medicare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

38.8

5.67

31.96

37.39

Depreciation

-21.08

-20.65

-22.33

-19.92

Tax paid

-6.23

-1.81

-11.53

-16.63

Working capital

0.61

18.32

-3.28

18.27

Other operating items

Operating

12.1

1.52

-5.19

19.11

Capital expenditure

120.68

3.31

27.29

92.44

Free cash flow

132.78

4.84

22.09

111.55

Equity raised

624.17

602.12

560.82

461.87

Investing

1.3

2.6

1.62

0.07

Financing

91.99

59.55

-5.44

25.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

850.24

669.11

579.08

598.53

