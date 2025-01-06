Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
38.8
5.67
31.96
37.39
Depreciation
-21.08
-20.65
-22.33
-19.92
Tax paid
-6.23
-1.81
-11.53
-16.63
Working capital
0.61
18.32
-3.28
18.27
Other operating items
Operating
12.1
1.52
-5.19
19.11
Capital expenditure
120.68
3.31
27.29
92.44
Free cash flow
132.78
4.84
22.09
111.55
Equity raised
624.17
602.12
560.82
461.87
Investing
1.3
2.6
1.62
0.07
Financing
91.99
59.55
-5.44
25.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
850.24
669.11
579.08
598.53
