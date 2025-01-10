Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.59
13.41
13.24
13.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
438.05
393.01
348.37
308.38
Net Worth
451.64
406.42
361.61
321.62
Minority Interest
Debt
304.91
268.2
190.39
137.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.55
51.55
39.36
49.15
Total Liabilities
819.1
726.17
591.36
507.79
Fixed Assets
732.68
678.43
540.1
452.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.02
11.7
5.59
4.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
25.78
20.19
12.38
19.32
Networking Capital
-12.33
-32.47
6.18
2.5
Inventories
9.09
12.75
11.75
9.27
Inventory Days
7.87
8.41
Sundry Debtors
83.5
84.81
69.64
52.97
Debtor Days
46.65
48.08
Other Current Assets
49.8
45.82
43.21
40.75
Sundry Creditors
-88.93
-83.15
-57.93
-55.86
Creditor Days
38.81
50.71
Other Current Liabilities
-65.79
-92.7
-60.49
-44.62
Cash
57.94
48.33
27.11
28.85
Total Assets
819.09
726.18
591.36
507.79
