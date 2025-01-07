Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
544.78
402.06
563.09
546.5
yoy growth (%)
35.49
-28.59
3.03
8.69
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.75
2.12
-1.17
As % of sales
0.04
0.18
0.37
0.21
Employee costs
-102.19
-82.48
-102.39
-96.87
As % of sales
18.75
20.51
18.18
17.72
Other costs
-375.18
-283.77
-400.58
-384.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.86
70.57
71.14
70.26
Operating profit
67.17
35.04
62.23
64.44
OPM
12.33
8.71
11.05
11.79
Depreciation
-21.08
-20.65
-22.33
-19.92
Interest expense
-11.16
-12.26
-12.5
-11.03
Other income
3.88
3.54
4.56
3.91
Profit before tax
38.8
5.67
31.96
37.39
Taxes
-6.23
-1.81
-11.53
-16.63
Tax rate
-16.05
-32.06
-36.09
-44.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.57
3.85
20.42
20.76
Exceptional items
0
3.23
0
0
Net profit
32.57
7.08
20.42
20.76
yoy growth (%)
359.67
-65.3
-1.63
-22.42
NPM
5.97
1.76
3.62
3.8
