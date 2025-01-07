iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

327.3
(2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

544.78

402.06

563.09

546.5

yoy growth (%)

35.49

-28.59

3.03

8.69

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.75

2.12

-1.17

As % of sales

0.04

0.18

0.37

0.21

Employee costs

-102.19

-82.48

-102.39

-96.87

As % of sales

18.75

20.51

18.18

17.72

Other costs

-375.18

-283.77

-400.58

-384.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.86

70.57

71.14

70.26

Operating profit

67.17

35.04

62.23

64.44

OPM

12.33

8.71

11.05

11.79

Depreciation

-21.08

-20.65

-22.33

-19.92

Interest expense

-11.16

-12.26

-12.5

-11.03

Other income

3.88

3.54

4.56

3.91

Profit before tax

38.8

5.67

31.96

37.39

Taxes

-6.23

-1.81

-11.53

-16.63

Tax rate

-16.05

-32.06

-36.09

-44.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.57

3.85

20.42

20.76

Exceptional items

0

3.23

0

0

Net profit

32.57

7.08

20.42

20.76

yoy growth (%)

359.67

-65.3

-1.63

-22.42

NPM

5.97

1.76

3.62

3.8

