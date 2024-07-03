Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Summary

Artemis Medicare Services Limited was incorporated on May 18, 2004. It commenced the commercial operation by setting up Artemis Hospital (formerly Artemis Health Institute) at Gurugram on July 16, 2007. The Company is the holding Company of Artemis Cardiac Care Private Limited and a Subsidiary Company of Constructive Finance Private Limited. At present, the Company is engaged in managing and operating of multi specialty hospitals. Artemis Hospital (a unit of Artemis Medicare Services Limited) is spread across 9 acres, is a 395 bed; state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital located in Gurugram, India. Artemis Health Institute is a healthcare venture launched by the Promoters of the Apollo Tyres Group. Designed as one of the most advanced in India, the Company provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical & surgical interventions, comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services.Artemis Hospital is the first to introduce Masimo technology based on Clinical Surveillance System and equipped with North Indias first M6 Cyber knife having performed over 1000 procedures. The hospital has an impeccable track record and high success rates even in surgeries of high complexity such as transplants, cardiac care and oncology. In addition to the focus on clinical excellence, the Hospital ensures that medical professionals and other staff are periodically trained on the newest techniques and procedures in the medical field on a periodic and continuous basis. The Hospital has put modern technology in the hands of renowned doctors from India and abroad as well to set new standards in healthcare. The medical practices and procedures followed in the hospital are research oriented and bench-marked against the best in the world. Top-notch services, in a warm, open patient centric environment, clubbed with affordability, has made the Unit one of the most revered hospitals in the country.Artemis Hospital received accreditation from the Joint Commission International, USA (JCI) for meeting international healthcare quality standards for patient care and management. The Hospital in Gurugram was accredited with JCI and NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals) within 3 years of start up. The hospital also received Green OT certification from Bureau Veritas.In 2019-20, the amalgamation of Artemis Health Sciences Limited, Athena Eduspark Limited and Artemis Global Life Sciences Limited with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation was made effective from 01 April, 2018. In terms of the said Scheme. the Company allotted on October 26, 2019 an aggregate of 1,32,37,700 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to shareholders of Artemis Global Life Sciences Limited pursuant to Composite Scheme of Amalgamation. The Company commenced operations of new Tower II in Gurugram in 2022. Resulting the expansion of the Hospital Building, the bed capacity of the Hospital increased from 394 beds to 541 beds in 2022. The Company opened two new units of Daffodils by Artemis, one each in Jaipur and South Delhi in addition to the one already operating in Gurugram in 2023. In addition to this, it introduced the , multi-speciality hospital under the brand of Artemis Lite catering to secondary/ tertiary care market and opened the first centre in South Delhi in 2023. In 2024, the Company fully operationalised the remaining beds in the second tower and focused on improving operational and financial metrics. It opened a new unit under the Artemis Lite brand in New Gurugram area in June, 2023. Further, the Company inaugurated the first of the two hospitals in Mauritius, a ~80-bed facility under the brand of Artemis Curepipe Hospital as part of the Operations and Management agreement. It ramped up operations in the said Facility and achieved a good start in its commencement year.