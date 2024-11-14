iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Board Meeting

302.85
(-0.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Artemis Medicare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Recommendation of Dividend if any. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 10, 2024 recommended divided of Re. 0.45 per share for FY24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of means permissible under applicable laws such as issue of equity shares/ convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants/ preference shares/ any other equity linked securities and/ or any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement rights issue or any other methods or combinations thereof Outcome of the Board Meeting-April 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 5 2024 (Monday) inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months period ended December 31 2023. As informed by our communication dated December 27 2023 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from January 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of financial results i.e. up to February 7 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. February 5, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/nine months period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

