Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Recommendation of Dividend if any. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 10, 2024 recommended divided of Re. 0.45 per share for FY24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Artemis Medicare Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of means permissible under applicable laws such as issue of equity shares/ convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants/ preference shares/ any other equity linked securities and/ or any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement rights issue or any other methods or combinations thereof Outcome of the Board Meeting-April 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024