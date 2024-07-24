|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|15 Jun 2024
|This is to inform that 20th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2024 at 4:30 P.M (IST) through Video Conferencing or other Audio Visual Means. Proceedings of 20th Annual General Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
