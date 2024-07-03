Summary

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited was incorporated on 16th March, 1988. The main business of the Company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services on a cost-effective basis.The company came out with the public issue of 2,29,18,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 22,91,83,000. IMCL is setting up a multi-disciplinary super speciality teritary care referral hospital at New Delhi. The hospital was originally planned to be located within the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium complex, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, New Delhi. The Companys efforts culminated on 18 September 1983, when Indias first corporate hospital, Apollo Hospitals in Madras, came into existence. In 1998-99, stroke unit to cater for strokes (Brain attack) with 4 beds has been established and a new OT complex consisting of 6 operation theatres has been commissioned. It has even set up a body mind medicine department based on ancient Eastern philosophy.During 1999-2000, the company signed a MOU with the Governments of Tanzania and Mauritius to treat patients from these countries sponsored by their Governments. It also has tie-ups with private air transport companies to transfer critical cases.A Puva UV therapy unit, for treatment of complex skin conditions, has been added in the dertamology department. The hospital has also installed an automated system in the microbiology unit for rapid cultures. A satellite clinic of the hospital, pr

Read More