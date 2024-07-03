iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Share Price

526.3
(-3.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open542.95
  • Day's High546.85
  • 52 Wk High554.8
  • Prev. Close543.15
  • Day's Low523.55
  • 52 Wk Low 154.5
  • Turnover (lac)917.79
  • P/E33.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.63
  • EPS16.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,824.59
  • Div. Yield0.83
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

542.95

Prev. Close

543.15

Turnover(Lac.)

917.79

Day's High

546.85

Day's Low

523.55

52 Week's High

554.8

52 Week's Low

154.5

Book Value

61.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,824.59

P/E

33.71

EPS

16.12

Divi. Yield

0.83

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.60%

Foreign: 1.60%

Indian: 49.39%

Non-Promoter- 5.83%

Institutions: 5.83%

Non-Institutions: 43.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.67

91.67

91.67

91.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

386.09

287.78

233.77

181.08

Net Worth

477.76

379.45

325.44

272.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

613.38

830.76

748.35

765.71

yoy growth (%)

-26.16

11.01

-2.26

1.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-197.71

-213.93

-194.01

-190.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.28

48.19

34

40.81

Depreciation

-33.32

-32.96

-30.68

-30.53

Tax paid

-1.96

-4.56

-12.9

-14.57

Working capital

22.2

-33.19

-0.47

28.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.16

11.01

-2.26

1.35

Op profit growth

-53.38

20

-8.64

-0.73

EBIT growth

-85.9

26.11

-11.94

5.52

Net profit growth

-94.66

106.71

-19.59

7.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Jasmine Shah

Vice Chairman & Non executive

Prathap C Reddy

Non Executive Director

Suneeta Reddy

Non Executive Director

Sangita Reddy

Non Executive Director

Vineeta Rai

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Regunathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satnam Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Vaidya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Rai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinayak Chatterjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

MADHUMITA GANGULI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Menaka Gurusswamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Salil Singhal

Non Executive Director

Vikram Bhat

Non Executive Director

Mahesh Verma

Managing Director

P Shivakumar

Independent Director

Tejpreet S Chopra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

Summary

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited was incorporated on 16th March, 1988. The main business of the Company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services on a cost-effective basis.The company came out with the public issue of 2,29,18,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 22,91,83,000. IMCL is setting up a multi-disciplinary super speciality teritary care referral hospital at New Delhi. The hospital was originally planned to be located within the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium complex, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, New Delhi. The Companys efforts culminated on 18 September 1983, when Indias first corporate hospital, Apollo Hospitals in Madras, came into existence. In 1998-99, stroke unit to cater for strokes (Brain attack) with 4 beds has been established and a new OT complex consisting of 6 operation theatres has been commissioned. It has even set up a body mind medicine department based on ancient Eastern philosophy.During 1999-2000, the company signed a MOU with the Governments of Tanzania and Mauritius to treat patients from these countries sponsored by their Governments. It also has tie-ups with private air transport companies to transfer critical cases.A Puva UV therapy unit, for treatment of complex skin conditions, has been added in the dertamology department. The hospital has also installed an automated system in the microbiology unit for rapid cultures. A satellite clinic of the hospital, pr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹526.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is ₹4824.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is 33.71 and 9.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is ₹154.5 and ₹554.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd?

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.07%, 3 Years at 90.43%, 1 Year at 195.91%, 6 Month at 126.28%, 3 Month at 26.93% and 1 Month at 9.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 5.84 %
Public - 43.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.