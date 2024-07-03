Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹542.95
Prev. Close₹543.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹917.79
Day's High₹546.85
Day's Low₹523.55
52 Week's High₹554.8
52 Week's Low₹154.5
Book Value₹61.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,824.59
P/E33.71
EPS16.12
Divi. Yield0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.67
91.67
91.67
91.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
386.09
287.78
233.77
181.08
Net Worth
477.76
379.45
325.44
272.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
613.38
830.76
748.35
765.71
yoy growth (%)
-26.16
11.01
-2.26
1.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-197.71
-213.93
-194.01
-190.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.28
48.19
34
40.81
Depreciation
-33.32
-32.96
-30.68
-30.53
Tax paid
-1.96
-4.56
-12.9
-14.57
Working capital
22.2
-33.19
-0.47
28.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.16
11.01
-2.26
1.35
Op profit growth
-53.38
20
-8.64
-0.73
EBIT growth
-85.9
26.11
-11.94
5.52
Net profit growth
-94.66
106.71
-19.59
7.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Jasmine Shah
Vice Chairman & Non executive
Prathap C Reddy
Non Executive Director
Suneeta Reddy
Non Executive Director
Sangita Reddy
Non Executive Director
Vineeta Rai
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Regunathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satnam Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Vaidya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Rai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinayak Chatterjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
MADHUMITA GANGULI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Menaka Gurusswamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Salil Singhal
Non Executive Director
Vikram Bhat
Non Executive Director
Mahesh Verma
Managing Director
P Shivakumar
Independent Director
Tejpreet S Chopra
Reports by Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
Summary
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited was incorporated on 16th March, 1988. The main business of the Company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services on a cost-effective basis.The company came out with the public issue of 2,29,18,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 22,91,83,000. IMCL is setting up a multi-disciplinary super speciality teritary care referral hospital at New Delhi. The hospital was originally planned to be located within the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium complex, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, New Delhi. The Companys efforts culminated on 18 September 1983, when Indias first corporate hospital, Apollo Hospitals in Madras, came into existence. In 1998-99, stroke unit to cater for strokes (Brain attack) with 4 beds has been established and a new OT complex consisting of 6 operation theatres has been commissioned. It has even set up a body mind medicine department based on ancient Eastern philosophy.During 1999-2000, the company signed a MOU with the Governments of Tanzania and Mauritius to treat patients from these countries sponsored by their Governments. It also has tie-ups with private air transport companies to transfer critical cases.A Puva UV therapy unit, for treatment of complex skin conditions, has been added in the dertamology department. The hospital has also installed an automated system in the microbiology unit for rapid cultures. A satellite clinic of the hospital, pr
Read More
The Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹526.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is ₹4824.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is 33.71 and 9.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd is ₹154.5 and ₹554.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.07%, 3 Years at 90.43%, 1 Year at 195.91%, 6 Month at 126.28%, 3 Month at 26.93% and 1 Month at 9.11%.
