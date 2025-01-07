iifl-logo-icon 1
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

560.85
(7.04%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

613.38

830.76

748.35

765.71

yoy growth (%)

-26.16

11.01

-2.26

1.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-197.71

-213.93

-194.01

-190.25

As % of sales

32.23

25.75

25.92

24.84

Other costs

-375.39

-530.44

-482.35

-496.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.2

63.85

64.45

64.86

Operating profit

40.27

86.39

71.98

78.79

OPM

6.56

10.39

9.61

10.29

Depreciation

-33.32

-32.96

-30.68

-30.53

Interest expense

-3.33

-5.91

-8.89

-7.9

Other income

0.67

0.68

1.59

0.45

Profit before tax

4.28

48.19

34

40.81

Taxes

-1.96

-4.56

-12.9

-14.57

Tax rate

-45.69

-9.47

-37.94

-35.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.32

43.62

21.1

26.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.32

43.62

21.1

26.24

yoy growth (%)

-94.66

106.71

-19.59

7.41

NPM

0.37

5.25

2.81

3.42

