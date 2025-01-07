Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
613.38
830.76
748.35
765.71
yoy growth (%)
-26.16
11.01
-2.26
1.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-197.71
-213.93
-194.01
-190.25
As % of sales
32.23
25.75
25.92
24.84
Other costs
-375.39
-530.44
-482.35
-496.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.2
63.85
64.45
64.86
Operating profit
40.27
86.39
71.98
78.79
OPM
6.56
10.39
9.61
10.29
Depreciation
-33.32
-32.96
-30.68
-30.53
Interest expense
-3.33
-5.91
-8.89
-7.9
Other income
0.67
0.68
1.59
0.45
Profit before tax
4.28
48.19
34
40.81
Taxes
-1.96
-4.56
-12.9
-14.57
Tax rate
-45.69
-9.47
-37.94
-35.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.32
43.62
21.1
26.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.32
43.62
21.1
26.24
yoy growth (%)
-94.66
106.71
-19.59
7.41
NPM
0.37
5.25
2.81
3.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.