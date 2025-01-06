iifl-logo-icon 1
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

523.95
(-3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025

Indrapr.Medical FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.28

48.19

34

40.81

Depreciation

-33.32

-32.96

-30.68

-30.53

Tax paid

-1.96

-4.56

-12.9

-14.57

Working capital

22.2

-33.19

-0.47

28.16

Other operating items

Operating

-8.79

-22.53

-10.04

23.87

Capital expenditure

6.92

60.45

27.04

24.61

Free cash flow

-1.87

37.91

16.99

48.48

Equity raised

354.88

273.14

272.43

261.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.47

-21.58

83.25

15.14

Dividends paid

0

0

13.75

16.5

Net in cash

351.53

289.48

386.43

341.61

