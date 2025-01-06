Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.28
48.19
34
40.81
Depreciation
-33.32
-32.96
-30.68
-30.53
Tax paid
-1.96
-4.56
-12.9
-14.57
Working capital
22.2
-33.19
-0.47
28.16
Other operating items
Operating
-8.79
-22.53
-10.04
23.87
Capital expenditure
6.92
60.45
27.04
24.61
Free cash flow
-1.87
37.91
16.99
48.48
Equity raised
354.88
273.14
272.43
261.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.47
-21.58
83.25
15.14
Dividends paid
0
0
13.75
16.5
Net in cash
351.53
289.48
386.43
341.61
