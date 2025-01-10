Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.67
91.67
91.67
91.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
386.09
287.78
233.77
181.08
Net Worth
477.76
379.45
325.44
272.75
Minority Interest
Debt
33.95
2.48
5.31
2.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.87
26.29
28.04
29.22
Total Liabilities
538.58
408.22
358.79
304.48
Fixed Assets
347.41
277.58
276.86
286.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.15
6.31
4.85
6.96
Networking Capital
-40.41
-4.42
8.63
-16.66
Inventories
7.53
8.45
9.99
8.74
Inventory Days
5.2
Sundry Debtors
58.4
68.24
43.35
67.39
Debtor Days
40.1
Other Current Assets
85.47
72.12
63.06
41.64
Sundry Creditors
-144.62
-98.94
-77.48
-93.36
Creditor Days
55.55
Other Current Liabilities
-47.19
-54.29
-30.29
-41.07
Cash
224.43
128.75
68.45
27.52
Total Assets
538.58
408.22
358.79
304.48
