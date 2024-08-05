The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 i.e. today, interalia: 1. Approved audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024; and 2. Recommended a dividend @45% i.e. Rs. 4.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24. Details are given in the enclosed letter. we are enclosing herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as approved by the board of directors at their meeting held today that is 05-08-2024. the board meeting ended at 5:45pm The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Companyshall remain closed from Saturday, 14th September, 2024 to Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM anddeclaration of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)