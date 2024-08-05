iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Dividend

475
(3.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Indrapr.Medical CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202413 Sep 2024-4.545Final
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 i.e. today, interalia: 1. Approved audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024; and 2. Recommended a dividend @45% i.e. Rs. 4.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24. Details are given in the enclosed letter. we are enclosing herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as approved by the board of directors at their meeting held today that is 05-08-2024. the board meeting ended at 5:45pm The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Companyshall remain closed from Saturday, 14th September, 2024 to Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM anddeclaration of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Indrapr.Medical: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.