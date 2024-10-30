|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR EETING HELD ON TODAY I.E., 30TH OCTOBER, 2024, HAS CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR HE QUATER ENDED 30TH SEEPTEMBER, 2024.WE ARE EN-CLOSING HEREWITH UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT BY THE AUDITORS (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 05-08-2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. we are enclosing herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as approved by the board of directors at their meeting held today that is 05-08-2024. the board meeting ended at 5:45pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 17th May 2024 inter alia- a) to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 b) to consider and recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 i.e. today, interalia: 1. Approved audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024; and 2. Recommended a dividend @45% i.e. Rs. 4.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24. Details are given in the enclosed letter. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on Thursday, 7th March, 2024 (i.e. today), inter-alia, considered and appointed Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra (DIN 00053597) as Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 consecutive years effective from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029, subject to the approval of Shareholders. The Board meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and ended at 4.30 p.m. This is for your information and record. Thanking You, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 6th February 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 6th February, 2024 (i.e. today), inter-alia, considered and approved the following items: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Appointed Mr. Sandip Somany (DIN 00053597) as an Independent Director with effect from 1st April, 2024 This is for your information and record. The Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on 6th February, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company has today i.e. 6th February, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sandip Somany (DIN:00053597) as an Independent Director for a term of 5 years from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
