Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR EETING HELD ON TODAY I.E., 30TH OCTOBER, 2024, HAS CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR HE QUATER ENDED 30TH SEEPTEMBER, 2024.WE ARE EN-CLOSING HEREWITH UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT BY THE AUDITORS (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 05-08-2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. we are enclosing herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as approved by the board of directors at their meeting held today that is 05-08-2024. the board meeting ended at 5:45pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 17th May 2024 inter alia- a) to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 b) to consider and recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 i.e. today, interalia: 1. Approved audited financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024; and 2. Recommended a dividend @45% i.e. Rs. 4.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24. Details are given in the enclosed letter. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

INDRAPRASTHA MEDICAL CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on Thursday, 7th March, 2024 (i.e. today), inter-alia, considered and appointed Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra (DIN 00053597) as Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 consecutive years effective from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029, subject to the approval of Shareholders. The Board meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and ended at 4.30 p.m. This is for your information and record. Thanking You, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024