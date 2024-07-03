Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Summary

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited was incorporated on 16th March, 1988. The main business of the Company is to enhance the quality of life of patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality hospital services on a cost-effective basis.The company came out with the public issue of 2,29,18,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 22,91,83,000. IMCL is setting up a multi-disciplinary super speciality teritary care referral hospital at New Delhi. The hospital was originally planned to be located within the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium complex, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, New Delhi. The Companys efforts culminated on 18 September 1983, when Indias first corporate hospital, Apollo Hospitals in Madras, came into existence. In 1998-99, stroke unit to cater for strokes (Brain attack) with 4 beds has been established and a new OT complex consisting of 6 operation theatres has been commissioned. It has even set up a body mind medicine department based on ancient Eastern philosophy.During 1999-2000, the company signed a MOU with the Governments of Tanzania and Mauritius to treat patients from these countries sponsored by their Governments. It also has tie-ups with private air transport companies to transfer critical cases.A Puva UV therapy unit, for treatment of complex skin conditions, has been added in the dertamology department. The hospital has also installed an automated system in the microbiology unit for rapid cultures. A satellite clinic of the hospital, providing out door consultations and diagnostic facilities, was opened in Feb.2001, in Delhi. This clinic also functions as a referral and sample collection centre for laboratory investigation.A high energy linear accelerator was installed with multileaf collimeter enabling selective radiation to the affected part sparing normal tissue. A four digit telephone number 1066 was introduced by the Hospital for Emergency Medical Services and this is the first of its kind in the country. Three more super specialites namely Joint replacement,Spinal disorders and vascular surgeries have been started in the Hospital. The HIS is nearing completion and will be fully operational in the fag end of this financial year.During October 2001 the Hospital opened the Satellite Clinic at Golf Link,New Delhi.The new 57-bed Apollo Hospital in Noida offering secondary and tertiary services became operational in 2006. A specialized Clinic for Chest Pain under the banner Apollo Chest Pain Centre (ACPC) was launched in three locations, Bansal Hospital in Friends Colony, Sehgal Nursing Home in Paschim Vihar and the Apollo Clinic in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.During 2009-10, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals introduced Endoscopic Ultra Sonology (EUS), a major advancement in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and pancreato-biliary diseases. The Multi Organ Transplant unit of the Hospital performed 268 organ transplants in the financial year 2009-10 (117 liver and 151 kidney transplants). Significant renovation and upgradation work was completed during the year, which should add to patient comfort and help achieve more operational efficiencies. Among others, a new orthopaedics operation theatre, a 5-bed ICU for critical cardiac care patients, a 12 bed Multi Organ Transplant Unit for Renal Transplant patients, a Mezzanine in the atrium for ICU patient attendants and international patient lounge were commissioned. 58 patient rooms and 3 OPDs were also renovated.A new Endoscopic Ultrasound Unit was commissioned in 2010-11. A Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, one of the highest end of medical services, was also created in the Hospital for intensive treatment and management of certain cancers like leukemia, lymphomas and also some non-cancerous diseases like thalessaemia. A multi organ transplant unit was added to the increasing organ transplant demands. Renovated four OPD wings and day care facility. An OP pharmacy, OPD billing counter, Insurance TPA help desk and ICU patient lobby have been setup for the comfort and ease of patients.The expansion project undertaken by the Hospital was completed in 2011. In addition, a Cosmetic Centre was set up to provide aesthetic medicine on an out-patient basis. Out of the additional beds, 50 beds were commissioned. As part of the ongoing upgradation and renovation programme, a number of departments and units such as Gynecology & Pediatric OPD, Sample collection; Chemotherapeutics Admixture Room; Telemedicine Room; Fetal Medicine; Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) Laboratory and Staff Cafeteria were refurbished to increase patient comfort and enhance operational efficiency. In order to meet the pressing demand of Dialysis and increased number of renal transplants, seven additional beds were commissioned in the Dialysis unit taking the capacity to 28. A new Out Patient Wing (OPD 2C) - with 14 Consultation rooms was commissioned in place of 28 general ward beds, to accommodate the new Consultants.The Expansion Project undertaken by the main Hospital to add 127 additional Beds comprising of 74 single rooms, 33 general ward beds and 20 ICU beds, was completed. With the completion of the expansion project, the total bed strength of the Hospital has increased to 710 beds in 2012-13. The Apollo Institute of Robotic Surgery was launched in June, 2012 and has been performing a good number of robotic surgeries with the Da-Vinci Robotic Surgical System. The Hospital commissioned the Cosmetic Clinic in 2012.In 2013-14, the Apollo Obesity and Metabolic Surgery (Bariatric surgery) Centre was commissioned. The Apollo Institute of Robotic Surgery, which was instituted last year, performed 173 surgeries during the year. The Renal Transplant services were commenced in September, 2013 and resulting to this, a total of 18 transplants were conducted in the Noida hospital during the year. The Pain Clinic was started in January 2014 offering integrated and comprehensive Pain Management for all kinds of pain. Given the rising burden of Non-Communicable Diseases and Diabetes, the Sugar Clinic was also started to help patients in better management of Diabetes and prevention of associated complications. The hospital also expanded its Emergency department with 10 additional beds being added along with a complete renovation. The total strength of the unit stands at 20 beds. Also, the Urology, Nephrology and Dermatology OP areas underwent renovation. A large number of equipments were replaced or upgraded in various specialities including Oncology, Fetal Medicine, Cosmetics, Cardiology and Microbiology along with OT and other equipment at the main hospital and in Noida.Project Priceless, an Apollo wide initiative supported by inputs from Bain & Company, to improve overall patient experience and improve patient and physician advocacy for the Hospital, commenced in June, 2014. Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery: New Anti-aging procedures have been introduced such as Mid-face volumization; Skin lifting and tightening Ulthera procedure for face, upper neck, lower neck and arms; and Cool Sculpting for non-invasive localized fat reduction for body contouring. In addition, a multitude of new investigation services have been started including Chromosomal Genetic Study, Contrast Enhanced Ultrasonography, etc. Various new Diagnostic or Surgical processes have also been added in different specialties such as Clot Evacuation in Urology, Tracheal or Bronchial Stent placement in Respiratory medicine, FET PET MRI for better imaging of brain tumours, Molecular Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, etc.The Central Asia e-Network link was launched on 12th July 2015. The event featured a tele-consultation for a cardiac patient between doctors in Osh city in Southern Kyrgyzstan, in Bishkek and with Apollo Hospital and AIIMS. The Hospital completed a successful cadaver split liver transplant wherein both the parts of the liver were given to two adult recipients. This was the first split liver transplant in two adults reported in the city and the second in India.Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals started providing Geriatric Services starting December 2016. New technique of Molecular Micro Film Array (Biofire) for rapid detection of micro-organisms in cases of meningitis/ encephalitis, sepsis, respiratory infections and gastroenteritis were introduced in Molecular Microbiology. In 2018-19, the Hospital commissioned a new state-of-the-art Chemotherapy Unit with 30 beds.During 2021-22, the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) project Unit, created a dedicated wing for BMT unit with 8 single rooms, 3 general ward beds and 1 procedure room, which was commissioned in August 2021. Bronchoscopy and PFT lab were cohorted in one area to make it man-power optimal. A 25-bedded Dialysis Unit was created in the Lower Basement of the hospital to create a better patient experience. Orthopaedic operating theatre was moved from Ground Floor to the first floor so that all theatres are cohorted in one area. The Radiology Unit was renovated to improve patient experience.The financial year 2022-23 was a year of reset for both, the clinical services, and the infrastructure. The hospital introduced a slew of differentiated clinical programmes including Structural Heart Diseases, minimally invasive and Robotic Cardiac Surgeries, Leadless pacemakers, Cardiodiagnostics like Cardiac MRI and niche Gastroenterological procedures like Third space endoscopy. Multiple cases of Total Hip replacements and many cases of complicated congenital heart diseases were carried out successfully by our team of doctors. A 71-year-old-male, diagnosed as a case of localized adenocarcinoma prostate, underwent a successful nerve sparing robotic radical prostatectomy with amniotic nerve wrap with bilateral pelvic lymph node dissection. A 61-year-old female patient successfully underwent a transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR). A 64-year-old male from Fiji underwent Robotic assisted total arterial triple vessel coronary artery bypass surgery. A 28-year-old young man from Oman was treated successfully for a deformity in his left knee using 3-D printing technology. A 21-year-old male underwent a successful Robot assisted Trans-Oral surgery to remove a large parapharyngeal space tumour (tumour in the deep tissues of the neck, nerves, lymph nodes, and parts of salivary gland). A total hip arthroplasty was successfully performed on a 50-year-old. The patient was suffering with an extremely rare condition of Primary Synovial chondromatosis of the Hip. Several new equipment were added to hospitals arsenal. The most significant investment was the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery system. To accommodate the increasing number of clinical services and to better patient experience, the hospital undertook a series of transformative infrastructural revamp projects including cohorting all operating theatres, creating a cohorted endoscopy suite, new dialysis suite, new international patient lounge and new Oncology OPD. A biomethanation plant was set up with a capacity of 1 Ton to enable in-house treatment of Food, Kitchen, and Biomass waste and convert the waste into Biogas and Organic Manure.In 2024, Company performed more than 30 robotic cardiac surgeries, with zero mortality and it is working towards making Aortic surgeries easily accessible for the affected segment. A 70-year-old Australian woman with possible recurrence of ovarian/fallopian tube cancer, initially treated in 2015, underwent a laparoscopic excision of the recurrent tumor and umbilical nodule followed by dendritic cell therapy (DCT). The first robotic hip replacement using the direct anterior approach (bikini incision hip replacement) was performed for the first time in North India. An ascending aorta and aortic arch replacement with frozen elephant trunk was performed in a 58-year-old Kenyan patient with an ascending aorta aneurysm with dilated aortic arch and ulcer in proximal descending aorta. All the arch branches were reimplanted onto the prosthetic graft. The part of the procedure was done on total circulatory arrest using a special hybrid graft Thoraflex. The first supine PCNL for renal stones is an evolutionary change in procedure and was performed for the first time in Apollo Delhi. A multidisciplinary team, including Physicists, Neurosurgeons, ENT specialists, and Oncologists, successfully treated over 30 patients with various conditions using Stereotactic Gyroscopic Radiosurgery (Zap-X) for the first time in South Asia, with ongoing active follow-up. Successful Reverse Shoulder Replacement for Neglected Proximal Humerus Fracture was a challenging case as there was severe osteoporosis with proximal humeral bone loss and atrophied shoulder girdle musculature.