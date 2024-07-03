Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹2,512.55
Prev. Close₹2,636.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹150.01
Day's High₹2,637.7
Day's Low₹2,505.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹900.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,818.86
P/E34.55
EPS184.38
Divi. Yield0.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
877.6
708.1
598.37
499.06
Net Worth
888.54
719.04
609.31
510
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
690.36
711.72
592.36
531.07
yoy growth (%)
-3
20.15
11.54
14.13
Raw materials
-193.55
-204.79
-172.07
-159.74
As % of sales
28.03
28.77
29.04
30.07
Employee costs
-118.66
-124.86
-98.21
-87.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
105.73
111.91
89.41
92.33
Depreciation
-68.02
-52.11
-34.16
-23.81
Tax paid
-28.05
-17.32
-31.44
-32.36
Working capital
36.86
-5.88
16.99
18.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3
20.15
11.54
14.13
Op profit growth
14.96
30.47
3.29
35.96
EBIT growth
8.3
23.71
-4.46
35.82
Net profit growth
-17.86
63.14
-3.32
48.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
585.51
525.62
465.3
401.44
334.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
585.51
525.62
465.3
401.44
334.01
Other Operating Income
6.85
5.45
0
0.18
0.11
Other Income
7.52
6.04
7.61
6.6
4.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,153.2
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,429.15
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
719
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
862.2
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,070
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nalla G Palaniswami
Joint Managing Director
Thavamani Devi Palaniswami
Non Executive Director
M C Thirumoorthi
Whole-time Director
Arun N Palaniswami
Non Executive Director
Purani P Palaniswami
Non Executive Director
Mohan S Gounder
Independent Director
Vidyasankar Bhuvaneshwari
Independent Director
A P Ammasai Kutty
Independent Director
K.Kolandaswamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Ponmanikandan
Independent Director
M. Rathinasamy
Independent Director
VASANTH KUMAR VENKATASAMY
Additional Director
M Balasubramaniam
Additional Director
M. Alagiriswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
Summary
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited was incorporated as a Public Company in year 1985 and commenced its hospital operation in year 1990 with the flagship of Multi-Speciality Hospital at Coimbatore with a capacity of 200 Bed Hospital. Thereafter, the Hospital set up the satellite centers at Coimbatore in the name of City Center, Sulur Hospital and Kovilpalayam Hospital and Erode in the name of Erode Speciality Hospital.Today, KMCH has grown into a 2,250 bed multi-locational, multi-disciplinary Super specialty hospital, the best and most trusted in Southern India. The Hospital is equipped with most modern equipments like CT Scanner, Angiograpy equipment with DSA, Operating Microscope, Mammography, C-arm, Color Doppler etc. There are over 30 Medical Departments and 11 Operation Theatres at the Hospital.During 1993 the Hospital had gone for expansion at a cost of Rs.5.47 crores.In 2001 the hospital has acquired new Medical Equipments like Patient Colour Monitors,Functional Stereotactic System,Haemodialysis Machines etc.The Hospitals Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic Departments is one of the best in the country with state of the art equipments installed. To retain their leadership in Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic,the hospital proposes to acquire most modern and advanced high-end Cathlab and CT Scanner. This modernisation programme is estimated at Rs.550 lacs and being financed by Term Loan from ICICI.Hospital is recognised by National Board of Examination for training DNB ca
Read More
The Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2576.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd is ₹2818.86 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd is 34.55 and 7.16 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 17.40%, 1 Year at 68.20%, 6 Month at 30.19%, 3 Month at -8.55% and 1 Month at -0.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.