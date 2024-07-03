iifl-logo-icon 1
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Share Price

2,576.65
(-2.28%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:32:38 PM

  • Open2,512.55
  • Day's High2,637.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2,636.75
  • Day's Low2,505.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)150.01
  • P/E34.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value900.35
  • EPS184.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,818.86
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

2,512.55

Prev. Close

2,636.75

Turnover(Lac.)

150.01

Day's High

2,637.7

Day's Low

2,505.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

900.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,818.86

P/E

34.55

EPS

184.38

Divi. Yield

0.16

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.71%

Foreign: 0.70%

Indian: 55.79%

Non-Promoter- 4.81%

Institutions: 4.81%

Non-Institutions: 38.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.94

10.94

10.94

10.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

877.6

708.1

598.37

499.06

Net Worth

888.54

719.04

609.31

510

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

690.36

711.72

592.36

531.07

yoy growth (%)

-3

20.15

11.54

14.13

Raw materials

-193.55

-204.79

-172.07

-159.74

As % of sales

28.03

28.77

29.04

30.07

Employee costs

-118.66

-124.86

-98.21

-87.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

105.73

111.91

89.41

92.33

Depreciation

-68.02

-52.11

-34.16

-23.81

Tax paid

-28.05

-17.32

-31.44

-32.36

Working capital

36.86

-5.88

16.99

18.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3

20.15

11.54

14.13

Op profit growth

14.96

30.47

3.29

35.96

EBIT growth

8.3

23.71

-4.46

35.82

Net profit growth

-17.86

63.14

-3.32

48.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

585.51

525.62

465.3

401.44

334.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

585.51

525.62

465.3

401.44

334.01

Other Operating Income

6.85

5.45

0

0.18

0.11

Other Income

7.52

6.04

7.61

6.6

4.42

View Annually Results

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,153.2

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,429.15

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

719

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

862.2

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,070

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nalla G Palaniswami

Joint Managing Director

Thavamani Devi Palaniswami

Non Executive Director

M C Thirumoorthi

Whole-time Director

Arun N Palaniswami

Non Executive Director

Purani P Palaniswami

Non Executive Director

Mohan S Gounder

Independent Director

Vidyasankar Bhuvaneshwari

Independent Director

A P Ammasai Kutty

Independent Director

K.Kolandaswamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Ponmanikandan

Independent Director

M. Rathinasamy

Independent Director

VASANTH KUMAR VENKATASAMY

Additional Director

M Balasubramaniam

Additional Director

M. Alagiriswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

Summary

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited was incorporated as a Public Company in year 1985 and commenced its hospital operation in year 1990 with the flagship of Multi-Speciality Hospital at Coimbatore with a capacity of 200 Bed Hospital. Thereafter, the Hospital set up the satellite centers at Coimbatore in the name of City Center, Sulur Hospital and Kovilpalayam Hospital and Erode in the name of Erode Speciality Hospital.Today, KMCH has grown into a 2,250 bed multi-locational, multi-disciplinary Super specialty hospital, the best and most trusted in Southern India. The Hospital is equipped with most modern equipments like CT Scanner, Angiograpy equipment with DSA, Operating Microscope, Mammography, C-arm, Color Doppler etc. There are over 30 Medical Departments and 11 Operation Theatres at the Hospital.During 1993 the Hospital had gone for expansion at a cost of Rs.5.47 crores.In 2001 the hospital has acquired new Medical Equipments like Patient Colour Monitors,Functional Stereotactic System,Haemodialysis Machines etc.The Hospitals Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic Departments is one of the best in the country with state of the art equipments installed. To retain their leadership in Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic,the hospital proposes to acquire most modern and advanced high-end Cathlab and CT Scanner. This modernisation programme is estimated at Rs.550 lacs and being financed by Term Loan from ICICI.Hospital is recognised by National Board of Examination for training DNB ca
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd share price today?

The Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2576.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd is ₹2818.86 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd is 34.55 and 7.16 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd?

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 17.40%, 1 Year at 68.20%, 6 Month at 30.19%, 3 Month at -8.55% and 1 Month at -0.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

