Summary

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited was incorporated as a Public Company in year 1985 and commenced its hospital operation in year 1990 with the flagship of Multi-Speciality Hospital at Coimbatore with a capacity of 200 Bed Hospital. Thereafter, the Hospital set up the satellite centers at Coimbatore in the name of City Center, Sulur Hospital and Kovilpalayam Hospital and Erode in the name of Erode Speciality Hospital.Today, KMCH has grown into a 2,250 bed multi-locational, multi-disciplinary Super specialty hospital, the best and most trusted in Southern India. The Hospital is equipped with most modern equipments like CT Scanner, Angiograpy equipment with DSA, Operating Microscope, Mammography, C-arm, Color Doppler etc. There are over 30 Medical Departments and 11 Operation Theatres at the Hospital.During 1993 the Hospital had gone for expansion at a cost of Rs.5.47 crores.In 2001 the hospital has acquired new Medical Equipments like Patient Colour Monitors,Functional Stereotactic System,Haemodialysis Machines etc.The Hospitals Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic Departments is one of the best in the country with state of the art equipments installed. To retain their leadership in Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic,the hospital proposes to acquire most modern and advanced high-end Cathlab and CT Scanner. This modernisation programme is estimated at Rs.550 lacs and being financed by Term Loan from ICICI.Hospital is recognised by National Board of Examination for training DNB ca

