|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.54
14.13
15.85
20.22
Op profit growth
3.3
35.64
-2.66
29.14
EBIT growth
-4.52
35.62
-0.79
29.85
Net profit growth
-3.46
47.87
5.4
62.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.79
23.53
19.8
23.56
EBIT margin
17.26
20.17
16.97
19.82
Net profit margin
9.78
11.3
8.72
9.59
RoCE
21.8
27.73
22.62
24.8
RoNW
5.54
7.36
6.53
8.09
RoA
3.08
3.88
2.9
3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
52.99
54.89
36.61
34.91
Dividend per share
3
2.5
2.5
1.5
Cash EPS
21.61
33.08
18.16
15.46
Book value per share
263.7
213.75
159.03
124.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.6
23.96
19.01
17.62
P/CEPS
57.87
39.76
38.31
39.77
P/B
4.74
6.15
4.37
4.92
EV/EBIDTA
10.81
11.41
8.7
7.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.66
4.55
8.12
5.11
Tax payout
-35.17
-35.01
-34.84
-34.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.87
7.12
7.47
7.88
Inventory days
6.04
5.95
6.61
8.17
Creditor days
-20.78
-23.61
-27.32
-24.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.95
-7.27
-4.74
-3.9
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.24
0.61
0.78
Net debt / op. profit
0.84
0.45
1.16
1.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-29.04
-30.07
-30.93
-30.48
Employee costs
-16.58
-16.51
-17.05
-16.08
Other costs
-32.57
-29.86
-32.21
-29.86
