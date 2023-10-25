iifl-logo-icon 1
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,576.65
(-2.28%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:32:38 PM

Kovai Medical FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

105.73

111.91

89.41

92.33

Depreciation

-68.02

-52.11

-34.16

-23.81

Tax paid

-28.05

-17.32

-31.44

-32.36

Working capital

36.86

-5.88

16.99

18.17

Other operating items

Operating

46.52

36.58

40.8

54.33

Capital expenditure

456.94

301.04

108.4

-75.55

Free cash flow

503.46

337.62

149.2

-21.21

Equity raised

841.46

601.87

446.08

331.77

Investing

0.04

-0.11

-3.66

0.17

Financing

147.58

341.56

76.12

-32.88

Dividends paid

0

0

3.29

2.73

Net in cash

1,492.54

1,280.95

671.04

280.57

