Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
105.73
111.91
89.41
92.33
Depreciation
-68.02
-52.11
-34.16
-23.81
Tax paid
-28.05
-17.32
-31.44
-32.36
Working capital
36.86
-5.88
16.99
18.17
Other operating items
Operating
46.52
36.58
40.8
54.33
Capital expenditure
456.94
301.04
108.4
-75.55
Free cash flow
503.46
337.62
149.2
-21.21
Equity raised
841.46
601.87
446.08
331.77
Investing
0.04
-0.11
-3.66
0.17
Financing
147.58
341.56
76.12
-32.88
Dividends paid
0
0
3.29
2.73
Net in cash
1,492.54
1,280.95
671.04
280.57
