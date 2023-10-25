Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
877.6
708.1
598.37
499.06
Net Worth
888.54
719.04
609.31
510
Minority Interest
Debt
310.36
510.91
550.19
622.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
47.13
44.02
41.62
38.25
Total Liabilities
1,246.03
1,273.97
1,201.12
1,171.17
Fixed Assets
1,156.31
1,110.87
1,089.99
1,078.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
0.26
0.2
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.24
8.52
7.64
5.14
Networking Capital
-131.04
-94.27
-94.95
-66.99
Inventories
15.3
14.29
13.08
10.3
Inventory Days
5.44
Sundry Debtors
16.81
21.35
19.32
14
Debtor Days
7.4
Other Current Assets
38.9
43.32
22.32
23.91
Sundry Creditors
-43.38
-34.73
-36.02
-38.99
Creditor Days
20.61
Other Current Liabilities
-158.67
-138.5
-113.65
-76.21
Cash
211.06
248.59
198.24
154.58
Total Assets
1,246.02
1,273.97
1,201.12
1,171.17
