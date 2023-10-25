Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
690.36
711.72
592.36
531.07
yoy growth (%)
-3
20.15
11.54
14.13
Raw materials
-193.55
-204.79
-172.07
-159.74
As % of sales
28.03
28.77
29.04
30.07
Employee costs
-118.66
-124.86
-98.21
-87.72
As % of sales
17.18
17.54
16.58
16.51
Other costs
-184.92
-214
-193.26
-158.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.78
30.06
32.62
29.92
Operating profit
193.21
168.05
128.8
124.69
OPM
27.98
23.61
21.74
23.47
Depreciation
-68.02
-52.11
-34.16
-23.81
Interest expense
-31.3
-14.61
-12.86
-14.72
Other income
11.85
10.59
7.63
6.17
Profit before tax
105.73
111.91
89.41
92.33
Taxes
-28.05
-17.32
-31.44
-32.36
Tax rate
-26.52
-15.48
-35.16
-35.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
77.68
94.58
57.97
59.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
77.68
94.58
57.97
59.97
yoy growth (%)
-17.86
63.14
-3.32
48.32
NPM
11.25
13.28
9.78
11.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.