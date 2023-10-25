iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,576.65
(-2.28%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:32:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

690.36

711.72

592.36

531.07

yoy growth (%)

-3

20.15

11.54

14.13

Raw materials

-193.55

-204.79

-172.07

-159.74

As % of sales

28.03

28.77

29.04

30.07

Employee costs

-118.66

-124.86

-98.21

-87.72

As % of sales

17.18

17.54

16.58

16.51

Other costs

-184.92

-214

-193.26

-158.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.78

30.06

32.62

29.92

Operating profit

193.21

168.05

128.8

124.69

OPM

27.98

23.61

21.74

23.47

Depreciation

-68.02

-52.11

-34.16

-23.81

Interest expense

-31.3

-14.61

-12.86

-14.72

Other income

11.85

10.59

7.63

6.17

Profit before tax

105.73

111.91

89.41

92.33

Taxes

-28.05

-17.32

-31.44

-32.36

Tax rate

-26.52

-15.48

-35.16

-35.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

77.68

94.58

57.97

59.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

77.68

94.58

57.97

59.97

yoy growth (%)

-17.86

63.14

-3.32

48.32

NPM

11.25

13.28

9.78

11.29

Kovai Medical : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.