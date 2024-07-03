Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd Summary

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited was incorporated as a Public Company in year 1985 and commenced its hospital operation in year 1990 with the flagship of Multi-Speciality Hospital at Coimbatore with a capacity of 200 Bed Hospital. Thereafter, the Hospital set up the satellite centers at Coimbatore in the name of City Center, Sulur Hospital and Kovilpalayam Hospital and Erode in the name of Erode Speciality Hospital.Today, KMCH has grown into a 2,250 bed multi-locational, multi-disciplinary Super specialty hospital, the best and most trusted in Southern India. The Hospital is equipped with most modern equipments like CT Scanner, Angiograpy equipment with DSA, Operating Microscope, Mammography, C-arm, Color Doppler etc. There are over 30 Medical Departments and 11 Operation Theatres at the Hospital.During 1993 the Hospital had gone for expansion at a cost of Rs.5.47 crores.In 2001 the hospital has acquired new Medical Equipments like Patient Colour Monitors,Functional Stereotactic System,Haemodialysis Machines etc.The Hospitals Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic Departments is one of the best in the country with state of the art equipments installed. To retain their leadership in Cardiology and Cardio-thoracic,the hospital proposes to acquire most modern and advanced high-end Cathlab and CT Scanner. This modernisation programme is estimated at Rs.550 lacs and being financed by Term Loan from ICICI.Hospital is recognised by National Board of Examination for training DNB candidates in General Surgery,Orthopaedic surgery etc. It is also recognised by the Royal College of Surgeons,Edinburgh to train FRCS candidates. It has been planned to build super speciality blocks for Carido-thoracic,Cardiology and Neuro Sciences. The Medical Center proposes to open Satellite Centers at Erode and Karur.The entire Share Capital of Idhayam Hospitals Erode Limited was acquired in 2007 and accordingly, Idhayam Hospitals Erode Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from April 23, 2007. During 2011-12, the Company added 7 new operation theaters, Neonatal ICU, separate Cardio Thoracic Unit, Nuclear Medicine Dept., Medical ICU, Modernisation of Surgical ICU, Day Care centers for cancer and cardiac patients. It also added 210 patient beds, an Isolation Ward, two Pharmacy outlets etc. The Hospital launched its Liver Institute during July, 2014 and completed 35 liver transplants.The Board at its meeting held on 03 February, 2017 approved the scheme of amalgamation of Idhayam Hospitals Erode Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) with Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited, effective from 1st April 2016.The Company started MBBS Educational activities with the commencement of Medical College in the year 2019-20 with the title of KMCH Institute of Health Sciences & Research as per the norms prescribed by Government of India. With the commencement of operation in KMCH Institute of Health Sciences and Research (KMCH-IHSR) (KMCH Medical College), the Company got two business segments consisting of Healthcare Services and Education Services in year 2020. It commenced KMCH Center for Advanced Lung Diseases and Transplantation with the induction of two senior pulmonologists in 2020-21.In 2022, KMCH added two new Cath Labs to its campus and the Hospital become the first center in Tamil Nadu and one of the first ten in India to start Cryoablation procedures.IN 2023, KMCH further commenced The Center for Advanced Lung Diseases and Transplantation with the induction of senior pulmonologists. The Hospital opened a free Paediatric Oncology Ward in KMCH Medical College General Hospital, to cater to the needs of children with cancer, who cannot afford appropriate therapy. In 2024, KMCH has introduced for the first time in Tamil Nadu the EnSiteT X EP System with EnSite Omnipolar Technology (OT), a new heart mapping platform designed to help physicians treat abnormal heart rhythms, also known as cardiac arrhythmias. The Department of Breast Imaging performed the first cryoablation procedure for a patient with inoperable breast cancer. The Department of Interventional Radiology has made significant strides in India, conducting groundbreaking procedures to treat brain aneurysms and complex vascular malformations for the first time. The Department of Orthopaedics and Joint replacement is highly active, with total knee replacement, hip replacement and partial knee replacement surgeries increasing globally. KMCH introduced the CORI robotics system from the USA, which utilises artificial intelligence to enhance surgical precision. Apart from these, the Respiratory Medicine department launched its own institute, introducing cutting-edge technology and minimally invasive procedures and further has taken the lead in lung transplantation. The newly inaugurated super-speciality facilities at the Sulur branch of Kovai Medical Center have added cath lab and MRI facilities.