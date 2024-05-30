iifl-logo-icon 1
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd AGM

2,576.65
(-2.28%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:32:38 PM

Kovai Medical CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Aug 202430 May 2024
AGM 14/08/2024 We wish to inform you that the Cut off date for Dividend/E-voting for ensuing Annual General meeting is fixed as 2nd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Considered and approved the change in the time and the Mode of the 38th Annual General meeting at 4.00 p.m from physical to virtual meeting along with the revised notice to the Shareholders. we wish to inform that the 38th Annual General meeting of the company for the financial year 2023-24 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14.08.2024 at 4.00 p.m. through virtual mode. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) This is to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday, 14th August 2024 through through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) In continuation to our Letter dated 14.08.2024, we attach herewith the report received from the scrutinizer for Voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

