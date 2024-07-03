iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Share Price

64.2
(-3.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.05
  • Day's High68.4
  • 52 Wk High70.9
  • Prev. Close66.75
  • Day's Low61
  • 52 Wk Low 46
  • Turnover (lac)220.52
  • P/E11.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)117.07
  • Div. Yield0.75
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

66.05

Prev. Close

66.75

Turnover(Lac.)

220.52

Day's High

68.4

Day's Low

61

52 Week's High

70.9

52 Week's Low

46

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

117.07

P/E

11.51

EPS

5.8

Divi. Yield

0.75

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:05 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 34.64%

Custodian: 1.28%

Read More
Share Price

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.24

18.24

18.24

18.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.21

71.46

64.68

59.22

Net Worth

100.45

89.7

82.92

77.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

135.15

127.79

126.76

147.63

yoy growth (%)

5.75

0.81

-14.13

7.69

Raw materials

-85.54

-91.45

-84.81

-112.3

As % of sales

63.29

71.56

66.9

76.06

Employee costs

-1.54

-0.93

-0.93

-0.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.53

7.7

10.31

7.3

Depreciation

-5.38

-4.98

-4.97

-4.67

Tax paid

-1.88

-1.38

-2.64

-2.17

Working capital

1.84

-0.82

5.61

23.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.75

0.81

-14.13

7.69

Op profit growth

55.84

-46.61

17.85

70.09

EBIT growth

-1.19

-23.84

12.78

32.83

Net profit growth

-10.6

-17.64

49.48

-8.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

199.61

192.01

136.35

137.49

129.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

199.61

192.01

136.35

137.49

129.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.95

6.33

7.48

0.46

6.21

View Annually Results

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sarvapriya Bansal.

Managing Director

Avnish Bansal

Director

Parul Bansal.

Independent Director

Mukesh Vyas

Independent Director

Siddharth Jain Ashokkumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arnika Jain

Independent Director

Mukul Jain

Independent Director

Mahesh Fogla

Independent Director

Chandrashekhar Bobra

Executive Director

Viral Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

Summary

Mohini Health and Hygiene Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mohini Fibers Private Limited at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on June 24, 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company wras changed to Mohini Fibers Limited on February 27, 2015. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Mohini Health and Hygiene Limited on May 18, 2017. The Company is promoted by Avnish Bansal and Sarvapriya Bansal. The Company dealing with processing of raw cotton, trading in cotton yarn and textile fabric, has now diversified into health & hygiene products sector with advent of manufacturing of medical consumable products. The Company is an ISO 9001 (QMS), ISO 140001 (EMS) and 18001 (OHSAS) certified Company and is engaged in manufacturing and export of absorbent cotton and medical consumable products. The Company has manufacturing facilities situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of absorbent cotton, medical consumable products and cotton waste recycling. In 2017, the Company acquired Vedant Kotton Private Limited as Subsidiary Company. The Company came up with a Public Issue consisting a Fresh Offer of 49,32,000 Equity Shares in February, 2018. In 2019-20, the Company also incorporated a new Subsidiary Company i.e. Mohini Hygiene Care Products Private Limited on June 15, 2020 and holds 51% investment in it amounting to Rs. 5,10,000 other than thi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd share price today?

The Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is ₹117.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is 11.51 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is ₹46 and ₹70.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd?

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.53%, 3 Years at 20.50%, 1 Year at 2.46%, 6 Month at 4.95%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 34.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.02 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 34.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.