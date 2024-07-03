Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹66.05
Prev. Close₹66.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹220.52
Day's High₹68.4
Day's Low₹61
52 Week's High₹70.9
52 Week's Low₹46
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)117.07
P/E11.51
EPS5.8
Divi. Yield0.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.24
18.24
18.24
18.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.21
71.46
64.68
59.22
Net Worth
100.45
89.7
82.92
77.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
135.15
127.79
126.76
147.63
yoy growth (%)
5.75
0.81
-14.13
7.69
Raw materials
-85.54
-91.45
-84.81
-112.3
As % of sales
63.29
71.56
66.9
76.06
Employee costs
-1.54
-0.93
-0.93
-0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.53
7.7
10.31
7.3
Depreciation
-5.38
-4.98
-4.97
-4.67
Tax paid
-1.88
-1.38
-2.64
-2.17
Working capital
1.84
-0.82
5.61
23.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.75
0.81
-14.13
7.69
Op profit growth
55.84
-46.61
17.85
70.09
EBIT growth
-1.19
-23.84
12.78
32.83
Net profit growth
-10.6
-17.64
49.48
-8.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
199.61
192.01
136.35
137.49
129.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
199.61
192.01
136.35
137.49
129.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.95
6.33
7.48
0.46
6.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sarvapriya Bansal.
Managing Director
Avnish Bansal
Director
Parul Bansal.
Independent Director
Mukesh Vyas
Independent Director
Siddharth Jain Ashokkumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arnika Jain
Independent Director
Mukul Jain
Independent Director
Mahesh Fogla
Independent Director
Chandrashekhar Bobra
Executive Director
Viral Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd
Summary
Mohini Health and Hygiene Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mohini Fibers Private Limited at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on June 24, 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company wras changed to Mohini Fibers Limited on February 27, 2015. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Mohini Health and Hygiene Limited on May 18, 2017. The Company is promoted by Avnish Bansal and Sarvapriya Bansal. The Company dealing with processing of raw cotton, trading in cotton yarn and textile fabric, has now diversified into health & hygiene products sector with advent of manufacturing of medical consumable products. The Company is an ISO 9001 (QMS), ISO 140001 (EMS) and 18001 (OHSAS) certified Company and is engaged in manufacturing and export of absorbent cotton and medical consumable products. The Company has manufacturing facilities situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of absorbent cotton, medical consumable products and cotton waste recycling. In 2017, the Company acquired Vedant Kotton Private Limited as Subsidiary Company. The Company came up with a Public Issue consisting a Fresh Offer of 49,32,000 Equity Shares in February, 2018. In 2019-20, the Company also incorporated a new Subsidiary Company i.e. Mohini Hygiene Care Products Private Limited on June 15, 2020 and holds 51% investment in it amounting to Rs. 5,10,000 other than thi
Read More
The Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is ₹117.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is 11.51 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd is ₹46 and ₹70.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.53%, 3 Years at 20.50%, 1 Year at 2.46%, 6 Month at 4.95%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 34.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.