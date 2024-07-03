Summary

Mohini Health and Hygiene Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mohini Fibers Private Limited at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on June 24, 2009. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company wras changed to Mohini Fibers Limited on February 27, 2015. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Mohini Health and Hygiene Limited on May 18, 2017. The Company is promoted by Avnish Bansal and Sarvapriya Bansal. The Company dealing with processing of raw cotton, trading in cotton yarn and textile fabric, has now diversified into health & hygiene products sector with advent of manufacturing of medical consumable products. The Company is an ISO 9001 (QMS), ISO 140001 (EMS) and 18001 (OHSAS) certified Company and is engaged in manufacturing and export of absorbent cotton and medical consumable products. The Company has manufacturing facilities situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of absorbent cotton, medical consumable products and cotton waste recycling. In 2017, the Company acquired Vedant Kotton Private Limited as Subsidiary Company. The Company came up with a Public Issue consisting a Fresh Offer of 49,32,000 Equity Shares in February, 2018. In 2019-20, the Company also incorporated a new Subsidiary Company i.e. Mohini Hygiene Care Products Private Limited on June 15, 2020 and holds 51% investment in it amounting to Rs. 5,10,000 other than thi

