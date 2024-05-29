To the Members of Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mohini health & hygiene limited (‘the Company), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of matters described in the basis of qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the companies act, 2013 (the “act”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at march 31, 2024 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to the following matter:

The Company has booked insurance claim receivable amounting to Rs. 2,503.73 lakhs as on 31st March, 2024. We are unable to comment on appropriateness of assumption taken for booking of insurance claim which is still under process with the insurance company and consequential impact, if any that may arise from this matter. (Refer Note 43to the standalone financial statements).

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Actand other pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, cash flows and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs issued by ICAI, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financia l statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company sofar as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flowsare in agreement with the books of account of the Company;

d) Except for the matters described in the basis of Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Accounting Standard specified under section 133 of the Act; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure II”.We have expressed disclaimer of opinion for the reasons stated in the said report;

g) As required by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 31 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief ,no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Companys Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend for the year ending 31st March 2024, subject to the shareholders approval at the Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2021 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2021 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ForMahesh C. Solanki & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 006228C

SD/-

CA. RajatJain

Partner

M No. 413515

Place: Indore

Date: 29 May 2024

UDIN: 24413515BKCNPD3484

ANNEXURE-I

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in our report of even date, to the members of Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited for the year ended 31St March 2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets:

(a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant, and equipmentof the Company have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable considering the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant, and equipment.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we report that the title deeds in respect of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)

(a) The inventory, comprising of raw materials, finished goods and store and spares, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no material discrepancies have been noticed on verification of physical stock and book records.

(b) The Company has working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of account, details are as under;

Particulars As on 30th September2023 As on 31st March2024 Sundry Debtors As per stock Statement Submitted to bank 3,783.06 3,026.33 Sundry Debtors As per Books 4,461.73 3,933.64 Difference 678.67 907.31

Particulars As on 30th September 2023 As on 31st March 2024 Inventory As per stock statements submitted to bank 2,338.61 1,951.16 Inventory As per Books 2,606.08 2,229.68 Difference 267.47 278.52

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investment nor provided any guarantee or security to companies, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has given loans to companies as follows:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries Nil 152.36 Others Nil 62.80 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of other cases Subsidiaries Nil 173.93 Others Nil 149.22

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated which is repayable on demand. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. As informed to us, the Company has not demanded repayment of the loan during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act whose details are as under:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particularsall Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans Nil Nil Nil - Repayable on demand (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 323.15 Nil 323.15 Total (A+B) 323.15 Nil 323.15 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% Nil 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect of loans granted by the Company. The Company has not provided any security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person and accordingly, compliance under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of providing securities is not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not acceptedany deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence the reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the Company. We have broadly reviewed such records and are of the opinion that prima-facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)

(a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, provident fund, employees state insurance, Goods and Service Tax, income-tax, and any other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

Statutory dues which were outstanding, as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Date Of Payment Employee state insurance act 1948 ESI Contribution 8,340.21 FY 2023-24 29th May 2024

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31stMarch, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount including interest (Rs) Amount paid/ pre deposited (Rs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Appellate Authority Commissioner 2013-2014 8,59,539 2,19,420 2014-2015 11,12,722 5,27,200 Central Sales Tax Act Sales tax dues Sales Tax Officer 2017-2018 43,177 4,250

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the IncomeTaxAct, 1961.

(ix)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books of accounts and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, in our opinion, no funds raised on short term basis have been prima-facie being used for long term purpose during the year.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts and other records, we report that the Company has not raised any money raised by the way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts and other records, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment of private placement of shares. Hence the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi)

(a) Based on the audit procedures performed by us for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014. with the Central Government during the year and till the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details thereof have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company, in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xv) As per the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, in our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company as part of the Group. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors

during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of assets and payment of financial liabilities, other than information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exits as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us the Company is liable for doing Corporate Social Responsibility expenditure during the year as per section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 which has been made as per the provisions. Hence, there is no unspent amount in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility.

(xxi) There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

ForMahesh C. Solanki & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 006228C

Sd/-

CA. RajatJain

Partner

M No. 413515

Place: Indore

Date: 29 May 2024

UDIN: 24413515BKCNPD3484

ANNEXURE-II

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in our report of even date, to the members of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd for the year ended 31st March 2024)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial control over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companys Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Control and, both issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control over financial reporting was established and maintained end of such controls operate effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference tostandalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statement for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) Pertains to maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the asset of the Company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys asset that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material statement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subjected to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and search internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

ForMahesh C. Solanki & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 006228C

Sd/-

CA. RajatJain

Partner

M No. 413515

Place: Indore

Date: 29 May 2024

UDIN: 24413515BKCNPD3484