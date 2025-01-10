To

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 15th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Companys audited financial statements and the auditors report thereon for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The financial highlights for the year are given below:

1. Financial Results:

The financial performance, prospects, financial summary or highlights are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from operation and other income 20,761.64 19,831.84 20756.31 19834.19 Expenses (including depreciation & amortization expenses) 19,421.78 18769.61 19422.53 18772.23 Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 1,339.86 1,062.22 1333.78 1061.96 Profit/(Loss) before tax 1,339.86 1,062.22 1333.78 1061.96 Tax Expenses : • Current Tax 281.04 182.75 281.13 182.83 • Deferred Tax (16.53) 62.45 (16.43) 62.35 •MAT credit - 138.47 - 138.47 Profit from the period from continuing Operations 1,075.35 678.56 1069.08 678.31 Minority share in Post Acquisition Profit /loss - - - - Profit for the Period 1,075.35 678.56 1069.08 678.31

2. State of Companys affairs and future outlook:

Financial Performance: Our Company has achieved a commendable financial performance in the year 2023-24. The company reported a total revenue of 20761.64 Lakhs , marking a 4.69 % increase compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth can be attributed to strategic expansions in both domestic and international markets, as well as increased consumer demand for our innovative health and hygiene products.

Profitability: The Company achieved a net profit of 1075.35 Lakhs during the year, reflecting a 58.47% increase over the previous year. This growth underscores our effective cost- management strategies and efficient operational execution across all business segments.

Assets and Liabilities: The total assets of our Company stood at 13971.02 as of March 31, 2024. Our strong asset base enables us to pursue further growth opportunities while maintaining financial stability. Liabilities are well-managed, with prudent debt levels ensuring sustainable financial health.

Market Position: Our Company continues to strengthen its market position in the health and hygiene sector. Our brands are widely recognized for quality and reliability, contributing to increased market share both locally and internationally.

Investments in Innovation: : Significant investments were made to innovate new products and improve existing offerings. This strategic focus on innovation ensures that we remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market environment.

Corporate Social Responsibility: We continue to uphold our commitment to corporate social responsibility, implementing initiatives that benefit local communities and promote education for children and good health to rural peoples and senior citizens.

Market Expansion: We plan to expand our market presence further into emerging markets and strengthen our distribution networks in existing markets. This expansion will be supported by targeted marketing strategies and enhanced customer engagement initiatives.

Product Innovation: Innovation remains a cornerstone of our strategy. We will continue to invest in research and development to introduce new products that meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory standards.

Operational Efficiency: Enhancing operational efficiency will remain a key focus area. Through process optimization and digital transformation initiatives, we aim to streamline operations and improve cost-effectiveness.

Sustainability Initiatives: Sustainability will continue to be integrated into our business practices. We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint through eco-friendly product designs and sustainable sourcing practices.

Financial Performance: Our objective is to maintain strong financial performance with sustainable profitability. We will prioritize prudent financial management and capital allocation to support long-term growth objectives.

Our Company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the health and hygiene sector. Our robust financial performance, strategic initiatives, and commitment to innovation and sustainability provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth and value creation for our stakeholders. Now the Company is mainly focused on efficient products with effective services and quality standards are of utmost importance. We are continuously striving to grow by expanding the market base, by introducing the best quality Surgical & Hygiene Products, and by setting up high standards for the industry. This will not only uplift consumer satisfaction level to the next level but will also give a quality product in the market at competitive rates in addition to prompt services.

3. Change in nature of business, if any

During the year under review, there has been no change in nature of business of the Company.

4. Changes in Share Capital

There was no change in the Share Capital of the company during the year.

At present, the Company has only one class of shares- Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The paid up share capital of the Company is Rs. 18,23,59,000/- divided into 1,82,35,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

5. Credit Rating

Credit rating issued by India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) are as under:

Facilities Amount (Rs. in millions) Rating Fund-Based Working Capital Limits 300.00 IND BBB-/Stable/IND A3 Long-term/Term Loan 67.60 IND BBB-/Stable Fund-Based Working Capital Limits 92.91 IND BBB-/Stable

6. Amounts transferred to reserves

During the year under review, Profit of Rs.1075.35 lakh has been transferred to the General Reserves.

7. Dividend

For the year under consideration, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of 0.50 paise per share i.e. 5% of the face value of the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The dividend payout is subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend pay-out for the year under review has been formulated after consideration of Companys long term objectives of growth and also for conservation of resources.

8. Material Changes between the end of financial year and the date of the Board report

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statement relates and the date of the report.

9. Transfer of unclaimed dividend to investor education and protection fund

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as no dividend was declared and paid last year.

10. Subsidiary Company & Associate Company Subsidiary Company

The Company has its wholly owned subsidiary Mohini Active Life Private Limited incorporated on 30th June, 2022. The company has not started its business yet.

Associate Company

The Company has one Associate Company Mohini Hygiene Care Products Private Limited incorporated on 15th June, 2020.

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of subsidiary / associates / joint venture companies, as per Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form AOC-1 is annexed as Annexure I.

In accordance with third proviso of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of the Company, containing therein its standalone and the consolidated financial statements has been placed on the website of the Company, www.mohinihealthandhygiene.com. Further, as per fourth proviso of the said section, audited annual accounts of its Subsidiary Company have also been placed on the website of the Company. Shareholders interested in obtaining a physical copy of the audited annual accounts of the Subsidiary Companies may write to the Company Secretary requesting for the same.

11. Annual Return

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the annual return in the prescribed format is available at https://mohinihealthandhygiene.com/investor_relations/ann ual-return/

12. Board Meetings

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies/policies and review the financial performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. The notice of Board Meeting is given well in advance to all the Directors. Usually, meetings of the Board are held in Pithampur, and attending through Audio visual means is also being provided to the directors on their request. The Agenda for the Board Meetings include detailed notes on the items to be discussed at the meeting to enable the Directors to take an informed decision.

During the year under review, the Board of Directors met Fourtimeson May 29, 2023, September 2, 2023, November 10, 2023, and March 06, 2024. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Secretarial Standard 1 and the Listing Regulations were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

13. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee Comprises of Mr. Mukesh Vyas as a chairman, Mr. Mahesh Fogla, Mr. Mukul Jain and Mr. Sarvapriya Bansal as members. During the year under review, the Committee met 4 (Four) times on May 29, 2023, September 2, 2023, November 10, 2023, and March 06, 2024

The terms of reference of the Committee are in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

14. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Mr. Mukesh Vyas as a Chairman and Mr. Mukul Jain and Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra as members. During the year under review, the Committee met 2 (Two) time on 2nd September, 2023 and 6th March, 2024.

The terms of reference of the Committee are in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

15. Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration and Other Details

In compliance with the requirements of Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has laid down a Nomination and Remuneration Policy which has been uploaded on the Companys website. The web-link as required under the Companies Act, 2013 is as under https://mohinihealthandhygiene.com/wp- content/uploads/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

The salient features of the NRC Policy areas under:

1. Setting out the objectives of the Policy

2. Definitions for the purposes of the Policy

3. Policy for appointment and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management

4. Policy relating to the Remuneration for the Managerial Personnel, KMP Senior Management Personnel & other employees

5. Remuneration to Non-Executive / Independent Director

16. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra as Chairperson and Mr. Avnish Bansal and Mr. Saravapriya Bansal as members. During the year under review, the Committee met 1(one) times on 6th March, 2024

The terms of reference of the Committee are in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under.

17. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

17.1 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee

The Corporate Social Relationship Committee consists of Mrs. Parul Bansal as Chairman and Mr. Sarvapriya Nirmalesh Bansal and Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra as members. During the year under review, the Committee met 1 (One) time on 2ndSeptember, 2023. The terms of reference of the Committee are in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under.

17.2 Details of Policy developed and implemented by the Company on its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives

In compliance with requirements of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has laid down a CSR Policy to provide benefit to the weaker section of the Society. The report on CSR activities carried out during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 in the form as prescribed under Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure II

18. Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of provisions of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors hereby confirm that:-

i. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies as listed in financial statements and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of the affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year as on March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going-concern basis;

v. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

19. Declarationof Independence

Mr. Mukesh Vyas, Mr. Mukul Jain, Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra and Mr. Mahesh Fogla are Independent Directors of the Company. The Company has received declarations / confirmations from all the Independent Directors of the Company as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. Certificate under Regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations received from CS Nilam Binjwa is attached in Annexure VII

20. Auditors

20.1 Statutory Auditor & their Report

The Members of the Company had, at their 12th AGM held on September 30, 2021, appointed M/s Mahesh C. Solanki & Co. (FRN: 006228C)as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office for a term of five years commencing from the conclusion of the 12th AGM up to the conclusion of 17thAGM of the Company to be held in the year 2026.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark except The Company has booked insurance claim receivable amounting to 25.04 Crores as on 31st March, 2024.. We are unable to comment on appropriateness of assumption taken for booking of insurance claim and any consequential impact, if any that may arise from this matter .

The Comments on the qualifications in the Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for financial year 2023-24 are provided in the "Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications" which is annexed as Annexure VIII and forms part of this report.

20.2 Secretarial Auditor & their Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board in its meeting held on September 2, 2023 has appointed Ms. Neelam Binjwa, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure III to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

20.3 Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board in its meeting held on September2, 2023 has appointed M/s Ashok Chhajed & Associates, Chartered Accountant firm as an Internal Auditor of the Company to conduct Internal Audit of records and documents of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

21. Loans, guarantees or investments

The Particulars of loans, investments or guarantees have been disclosed in the financial statements and the Company has duly complied with Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Loans, Investment and Guarantee during the financial year2023-24.

22. Related Party Transactions

Related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company.

There are no material related party transactions which are not in ordinary course of business or which are not on arms length basis and hence there is no information to be provided as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.AOC-2 Is enclosed as Annexure I A

The Board has approved a policy for related party transactions which has been uploaded on the Companys website. The web-link as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is as under:https://mohinihealthandhygiene.com/wp- content/uploads/Policy-on-Related-Party-Transactions.pdf

Suitable disclosures as required under AS-18 have been made in the Note No. 36 of the financial statements.

23. Employee Stock Purchase Scheme

The Board of Directors and the Shareholders of the Company have approved the Mohini Employee Stock Purchase Scheme 2020 (Scheme) in their Board Meeting & Members meeting held on_24th August,2020 and 29th September 2020 respectively. This scheme is effective from 29th September 2020. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company has, constituted Mohini Employee Welfare Trust (Trust)to acquire, hold and allocate/transfer equity shares of the Company to eligible employees from time to time on the terms and conditions specified under the Scheme. During the year under review the trust hold 234000 Companys equity shares. The trust sold 219000 Shares during the year under review, The disclosure in terms of Section 67 of the Act read with Rule 16of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

The Disclosure as per SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 has been annexed herewith as Annexure VI and also on the website of the C o m p a n y u n d e r t h e f o l l o w i n g l i n k : https://mohinihealthandhygiene.com/investor_relations/ann ual-reports/

24. Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014, is annexed herewith asAnnexurelV.

25. Risk management policy of the Company

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

26. Formal Annual Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committees.

27. Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Directors Appointment & Cessation

There were no changes in Directors during the year under review.

Key Managerial Personnel Appointment & Cessation

Appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Singhania as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 2nd September, 2023 & Cessation of Mr Yogesh Vijaywargiya , CFO from 2nd September, 2023

Directors Liable to Retire by Rotation and Being Eligible Offer themselves for Re-Appointment

In accordance with Articles of Association of the Company and the Companies Act, 2013, one-third of the total Directors, other than Independent Directors of the Company, retire by rotation at every Annual General Meeting and accordingly, Mr. Sarvapriya Bansal (DIN:02540139) Director shall retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment. Mrs. Parul Bansal (DIN:06856466) shall retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment.

The Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming their registration with the data bank of Independent Directors as notified by Ministry Of Corporate Affairs and also that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013(Act) and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Review of performance of the Board

The Company has duly approved Nomination and Remuneration Policy prescribing inter-alia the criteria for appointment, remuneration and performance evaluation of the directors. As mandated by Section 134 & 178 read with Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as applicable on the Company, the Independent Directors in their separate meeting held on March 6, 2024 have reviewed the performance of NonIndependent Directors, Chairperson and Board as a whole along with review of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Board and management and expressed their satisfaction over the same.

Furthermore, Board is of the opinion that Independent directors of the company are persons of high repute, integrity & possess the relevant expertise & experience in their respective fields.

The Certificate of Non-Disqualification of Directors (Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and clause (10)(i) of Para C of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015) is hereby received from Secretarial Auditor CS Neelam Binjwa is attached as AnnexureVI

Composition of Board of Directors

Details of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company is as follows:

Name Designation Date of Appointment & Cessation Mr. Sarvapriya Bansal Whole-time Director Appointment w.e.f. 24th June, 2009. Change in designation on 30th September, 2022 Mr. Avnish Sarvapriya Bansal Managing Director Appointment w.e.f. 24th June, 2009. Mrs. Parul Bansal Whole -time Director Appointment w.e.f. 31st January, 2017. Change in designation on 30th September, 2022 Mr. Viral Patel Executive Director Appointment w.e.f. 29th August, 2022 Mr. Mukesh Vyas Mr. Mukul Jain Non-Executive Independent Director Non-Executive Independent Director Appointment 30th August, 2019 and Reappointment w.e.f. 29th August, 2022 Appointment w.e.f. 29th August, 2022 Mr. Mahesh Fogla Non-Executive Independent Director Appointment w.e.f. 29th August, 2022 Mr. Chandrashekhar Bobra Non-Executive Independent Director Appointment w.e.f. 29th August, 2022 Mr. Yogesh Vijaywargiya Chief Financial Officer 30th June, 2021 ceassed w.e.f. 2nd September, 2023 Mrs. Arnika Jain Company Secretary 28th March, 2019 Mr. Anil Kumar Singhania CFO Appointment w.e.f. 2nd September, 2023

28. Internal Financial Control

Your Company has well defined and adequate internal controls and procedures, commensurate with its size and nature of its operations. The Companys internal control procedures which includes internal financial controls; ensure effective compliance with various policies, practices and statutes keeping in view the organizations pace of growth and increasing complexity of operations. The internal auditors team carries out extensive audits throughout the year and submits its reports to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

29. Disclosure on establishment of a Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism or Whistle Blower Policy for directors, employees and other stakeholders to report genuine concerns has been established. The same is uploaded on the website of the Company and the web-link is https://mohinihealthandhygiene.com/wp- content/uploads/Vigil-Mechanism.pdf

30. Particulars of employees and related disclosures

There was no employee drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014has been appended asAnnexure V of this Report.

31. Corporate Governance

The equity shares of the Company are listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).As per Regulation 15 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Para C of Schedule V relating to Corporate Governance Report, shall not apply to Companies listed on SME Exchange. Hence, report on Corporate Governance does not form part of this Annual Report.

32. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Report on Management Discussion and Analysis for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 is annexed as Annexure IX to this Report.

33. Listing of Securities

The equity shares of the Company are listed on Emerge Platform of NSE with security symbol MHHL. The Company has paid the annual listing fees to NSE and annual custody fees to NSDL and CDSL.

34. Other statutory disclosures and information

34.1. There have been no material changes/commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date on report;

34.2. During the year under review, the Company has not accepted the deposit from the public under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under;

34.3. During the year, there is no fraud which has been reported to the Audit Committee / Board.

34.4. Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, business responsibility report is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ending March 31,2024.

34.5. The Company has approved the Mohini Employee Stock Purchase Scheme 2020 and also made provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees;

34.6. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board;

34.7. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

34.8. There have been no instances of any revision in the Board Report or the financial statement, hence disclosure under Section 131(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required;

34.9. The Company has not paid any commission to any of its Directors and hence, provision of disclosure of commission paid to any Director as mentioned in Section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable; and

34.10. The Company has not issued (a) any shares with differential voting rights (b) Sweat Equity shares (c) shares under any Employee stock option scheme, hence no disclosures are required to be made as per the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014;

34.11 .The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records by the Company under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of its products; and

34.12.The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

35. Details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) and their status

There are no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of2016) during the year

36. Details of difference between amount of the Valuation done at the time of One Time Settlement and the Valuation done while taking loans from the Banks or Financial Institution along with the reasons thereof.

There are no such events occurred during the period from April 01,2023to March 31,2024, thus no valuation is carried out for the one-time settlement with the Banks or Financial Institutions.

37. Acknowledgment

The Directors thank all the shareholders, customers, dealers, suppliers, bankers, financial institutions and all other business associates for their continued support to the Company and the confidence reposed in its Management. The Directors also thank the Government authorities for their understanding and co-operation.

The Directors wish to record their sincere appreciation of the significant contribution made by the employees of the Company at all levels to its profitable and successful operations.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MOHINI HEALTH & HYGIENE LIMITED