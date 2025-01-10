|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|To consider Fund Raising Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MOHINI HEALTH & HYGIENE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Mohini Health & Hygiene Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/03/2024)
