|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.02
Op profit growth
62.01
EBIT growth
4.88
Net profit growth
-9.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.8
8.37
EBIT margin
9.14
9.24
Net profit margin
4.3
5.03
RoCE
10.68
RoNW
1.97
RoA
1.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.39
3.58
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.23
0.79
Book value per share
42.53
39.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.12
3.18
P/CEPS
100.7
14.37
P/B
0.56
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
4.76
3.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.39
-15.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.29
Inventory days
72.06
Creditor days
-27.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.92
-2.8
Net debt / equity
0.54
0.46
Net debt / op. profit
2.39
3.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.19
-71.8
Employee costs
-1.12
-0.71
Other costs
-22.87
-19.1
