Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Key Ratios

72.05
(-4.19%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:35 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.02

Op profit growth

62.01

EBIT growth

4.88

Net profit growth

-9.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.8

8.37

EBIT margin

9.14

9.24

Net profit margin

4.3

5.03

RoCE

10.68

RoNW

1.97

RoA

1.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.39

3.58

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.23

0.79

Book value per share

42.53

39.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.12

3.18

P/CEPS

100.7

14.37

P/B

0.56

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

4.76

3.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.39

-15.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.29

Inventory days

72.06

Creditor days

-27.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.92

-2.8

Net debt / equity

0.54

0.46

Net debt / op. profit

2.39

3.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.19

-71.8

Employee costs

-1.12

-0.71

Other costs

-22.87

-19.1

