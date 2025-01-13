Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.24
18.24
18.24
18.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.21
71.46
64.68
59.22
Net Worth
100.45
89.7
82.92
77.46
Minority Interest
Debt
22.52
27.96
43.78
43.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.51
4.67
4.05
4.06
Total Liabilities
127.48
122.33
130.75
124.69
Fixed Assets
40.17
48.73
50.11
64.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.57
0.51
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
80.79
71.94
79.65
59.7
Inventories
22.3
24.98
24.92
29.59
Inventory Days
79.91
Sundry Debtors
39.34
35.23
38.95
22.17
Debtor Days
59.87
Other Current Assets
31.38
27.81
33.38
26.35
Sundry Creditors
-4.02
-6.43
-4.69
-7.26
Creditor Days
19.6
Other Current Liabilities
-8.21
-9.65
-12.91
-11.15
Cash
4.96
1.14
0.81
0.68
Total Assets
127.49
122.32
130.73
124.68
