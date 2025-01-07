iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70.85
(10.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

135.15

127.79

126.76

147.63

yoy growth (%)

5.75

0.81

-14.13

7.69

Raw materials

-85.54

-91.45

-84.81

-112.3

As % of sales

63.29

71.56

66.9

76.06

Employee costs

-1.54

-0.93

-0.93

-0.9

As % of sales

1.14

0.72

0.73

0.61

Other costs

-31.31

-24.65

-20.88

-17.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.16

19.29

16.47

11.74

Operating profit

16.75

10.75

20.13

17.08

OPM

12.39

8.41

15.88

11.57

Depreciation

-5.38

-4.98

-4.97

-4.67

Interest expense

-4.29

-4.26

-5.4

-6.63

Other income

0.45

6.2

0.55

1.52

Profit before tax

7.53

7.7

10.31

7.3

Taxes

-1.88

-1.38

-2.64

-2.17

Tax rate

-25.04

-18

-25.67

-29.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.64

6.31

7.66

5.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.64

6.31

7.66

5.12

yoy growth (%)

-10.6

-17.64

49.48

-8.1

NPM

4.17

4.94

6.04

3.47

