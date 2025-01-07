Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
135.15
127.79
126.76
147.63
yoy growth (%)
5.75
0.81
-14.13
7.69
Raw materials
-85.54
-91.45
-84.81
-112.3
As % of sales
63.29
71.56
66.9
76.06
Employee costs
-1.54
-0.93
-0.93
-0.9
As % of sales
1.14
0.72
0.73
0.61
Other costs
-31.31
-24.65
-20.88
-17.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.16
19.29
16.47
11.74
Operating profit
16.75
10.75
20.13
17.08
OPM
12.39
8.41
15.88
11.57
Depreciation
-5.38
-4.98
-4.97
-4.67
Interest expense
-4.29
-4.26
-5.4
-6.63
Other income
0.45
6.2
0.55
1.52
Profit before tax
7.53
7.7
10.31
7.3
Taxes
-1.88
-1.38
-2.64
-2.17
Tax rate
-25.04
-18
-25.67
-29.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.64
6.31
7.66
5.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.64
6.31
7.66
5.12
yoy growth (%)
-10.6
-17.64
49.48
-8.1
NPM
4.17
4.94
6.04
3.47
