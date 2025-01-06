Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.53
7.7
10.31
7.3
Depreciation
-5.38
-4.98
-4.97
-4.67
Tax paid
-1.88
-1.38
-2.64
-2.17
Working capital
1.84
-0.82
5.61
23.01
Other operating items
Operating
2.09
0.5
8.3
23.46
Capital expenditure
8.48
1.31
3.72
25.01
Free cash flow
10.57
1.81
12.02
48.47
Equity raised
107.67
95.76
80.15
71.17
Investing
0.05
0
0
0.11
Financing
16.3
6.47
11.36
2.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
134.6
104.05
103.53
122.69
