iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.2
(-3.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

Mohini Health FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.53

7.7

10.31

7.3

Depreciation

-5.38

-4.98

-4.97

-4.67

Tax paid

-1.88

-1.38

-2.64

-2.17

Working capital

1.84

-0.82

5.61

23.01

Other operating items

Operating

2.09

0.5

8.3

23.46

Capital expenditure

8.48

1.31

3.72

25.01

Free cash flow

10.57

1.81

12.02

48.47

Equity raised

107.67

95.76

80.15

71.17

Investing

0.05

0

0

0.11

Financing

16.3

6.47

11.36

2.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

134.6

104.05

103.53

122.69

Mohini Health : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.