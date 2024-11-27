Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹374.3
Prev. Close₹379.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹814
Day's High₹383.5
Day's Low₹372.3
52 Week's High₹449
52 Week's Low₹353.85
Book Value₹38.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,969.95
P/E74.72
EPS5.08
Divi. Yield0
Suraksha Diagnostics specializes in medical consultancy services, hoping to attract investors in the rising healthcare sectorRead More
The anchor book, available to institutional investors, will open a day earlier, on November 28, 2024.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
Preference Capital
1.63
1.63
1.63
1.63
Reserves
172.34
148.1
141.49
117.73
Net Worth
180.87
156.63
150.02
126.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
218.71
190.13
223.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
218.71
190.13
223.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.55
3.55
2.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Joint M.D
Somnath Chatterjee
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Ritu Mittal
Non Executive Director
Satish Verma
Nominee
Arun Sadhanandham
Independent Director
PRADIP KUMAR DUTTA
Independent Director
Ishani Ray
Independent Director
Siddhartha Roy
Independent Director
Dharam Chand Dharewa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mamta Jain
Reports by Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd
Summary
Suraksha Diagnostic Limited was incorporated as Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited as a private limited company dated March 15, 2005, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Suraksha Diagnostic Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 16, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is mainly engaged in running diagnostic centres for carrying out various pathological and radiological testing and medical consultation services in in East India. In addition to integrated pathology and radiology testing services, it also offer omnichannel medical consultation services via online and offline modes to customers through 43 of its diagnostic centres which house 120 polyclinic chambers hosting 750+ doctors. The diagnostic test menu included (a) 788 routine pathology tests ranging from basic biochemistry andhematology to 647 specialized pathology tests such as advanced biochemistry, histopathology, and molecular pathology, and (b) 748 basic/intermediate radiology tests ranging from basic x-rays, ultrasonography (USG), and computerized tomography (CT) scans to 104 advanced radiology tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and specialized CT scans.The first centre of the Company was launched at Kestopur in 2007. The second centre launched at Khardah in 2010, which increased the op
Read More
The Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹378.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is ₹1969.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is 74.72 and 10.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is ₹353.85 and ₹449 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -9.35%.
