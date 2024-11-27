Summary

Suraksha Diagnostic Limited was incorporated as Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited as a private limited company dated March 15, 2005, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Suraksha Diagnostic Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 16, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is mainly engaged in running diagnostic centres for carrying out various pathological and radiological testing and medical consultation services in in East India. In addition to integrated pathology and radiology testing services, it also offer omnichannel medical consultation services via online and offline modes to customers through 43 of its diagnostic centres which house 120 polyclinic chambers hosting 750+ doctors. The diagnostic test menu included (a) 788 routine pathology tests ranging from basic biochemistry andhematology to 647 specialized pathology tests such as advanced biochemistry, histopathology, and molecular pathology, and (b) 748 basic/intermediate radiology tests ranging from basic x-rays, ultrasonography (USG), and computerized tomography (CT) scans to 104 advanced radiology tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and specialized CT scans.The first centre of the Company was launched at Kestopur in 2007. The second centre launched at Khardah in 2010, which increased the op

