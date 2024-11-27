iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Share Price

378.25
(-0.45%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open374.3
  • Day's High383.5
  • 52 Wk High449
  • Prev. Close379.95
  • Day's Low372.3
  • 52 Wk Low 353.85
  • Turnover (lac)814
  • P/E74.72
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value38.42
  • EPS5.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,969.95
  • Div. Yield0
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

374.3

Prev. Close

379.95

Turnover(Lac.)

814

Day's High

383.5

Day's Low

372.3

52 Week's High

449

52 Week's Low

353.85

Book Value

38.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,969.95

P/E

74.72

EPS

5.08

Divi. Yield

0

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Corporate Action

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

2 Dec 2024|01:05 PM

Suraksha Diagnostics specializes in medical consultancy services, hoping to attract investors in the rising healthcare sector

Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

27 Nov 2024|09:13 PM

The anchor book, available to institutional investors, will open a day earlier, on November 28, 2024.

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.06%

Non-Promoter- 38.93%

Institutions: 38.93%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

Preference Capital

1.63

1.63

1.63

1.63

Reserves

172.34

148.1

141.49

117.73

Net Worth

180.87

156.63

150.02

126.26

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

218.71

190.13

223.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

218.71

190.13

223.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.55

3.55

2.58

View Annually Results

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Joint M.D

Somnath Chatterjee

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Ritu Mittal

Non Executive Director

Satish Verma

Nominee

Arun Sadhanandham

Independent Director

PRADIP KUMAR DUTTA

Independent Director

Ishani Ray

Independent Director

Siddhartha Roy

Independent Director

Dharam Chand Dharewa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mamta Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

Summary

Suraksha Diagnostic Limited was incorporated as Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited as a private limited company dated March 15, 2005, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of Company was changed to Suraksha Diagnostic Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 16, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is mainly engaged in running diagnostic centres for carrying out various pathological and radiological testing and medical consultation services in in East India. In addition to integrated pathology and radiology testing services, it also offer omnichannel medical consultation services via online and offline modes to customers through 43 of its diagnostic centres which house 120 polyclinic chambers hosting 750+ doctors. The diagnostic test menu included (a) 788 routine pathology tests ranging from basic biochemistry andhematology to 647 specialized pathology tests such as advanced biochemistry, histopathology, and molecular pathology, and (b) 748 basic/intermediate radiology tests ranging from basic x-rays, ultrasonography (USG), and computerized tomography (CT) scans to 104 advanced radiology tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and specialized CT scans.The first centre of the Company was launched at Kestopur in 2007. The second centre launched at Khardah in 2010, which increased the op
Company FAQs

What is the Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd share price today?

The Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹378.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is ₹1969.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is 74.72 and 10.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is ₹353.85 and ₹449 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd?

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -9.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.78 %
Institutions - 32.33 %
Public - 18.89 %

