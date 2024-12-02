iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Option Chain

349.8
(-3.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

No records found

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd: Related NEWS

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|01:05 PM

Suraksha Diagnostics specializes in medical consultancy services, hoping to attract investors in the rising healthcare sector

Read More
Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|09:13 PM

The anchor book, available to institutional investors, will open a day earlier, on November 28, 2024.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.