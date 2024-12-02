iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Balance Sheet

349.8
(-3.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

Preference Capital

1.63

1.63

1.63

1.63

Reserves

172.34

148.1

141.49

117.73

Net Worth

180.87

156.63

150.02

126.26

Minority Interest

Debt

90.48

96.88

19.02

16.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

27.1

28.5

10.63

11.05

Total Liabilities

298.45

282.01

179.67

153.74

Fixed Assets

212.42

197.44

120.4

119.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.16

0.5

0.16

5.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

21.72

21.93

0.58

1.22

Networking Capital

10.32

7.51

55.7

23.52

Inventories

6.65

6.04

6.23

4.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.15

4.69

7.57

6

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

19.54

18.76

63.56

31.62

Sundry Creditors

-17.5

-15.51

-13.87

-12.6

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.52

-6.47

-7.79

-5.95

Cash

52.81

54.62

2.83

4.35

Total Assets

298.43

282

179.67

153.76

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd : related Articles

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|01:05 PM

Suraksha Diagnostics specializes in medical consultancy services, hoping to attract investors in the rising healthcare sector

Read More
Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|09:13 PM

The anchor book, available to institutional investors, will open a day earlier, on November 28, 2024.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.