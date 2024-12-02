Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
Preference Capital
1.63
1.63
1.63
1.63
Reserves
172.34
148.1
141.49
117.73
Net Worth
180.87
156.63
150.02
126.26
Minority Interest
Debt
90.48
96.88
19.02
16.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.1
28.5
10.63
11.05
Total Liabilities
298.45
282.01
179.67
153.74
Fixed Assets
212.42
197.44
120.4
119.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.16
0.5
0.16
5.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.72
21.93
0.58
1.22
Networking Capital
10.32
7.51
55.7
23.52
Inventories
6.65
6.04
6.23
4.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.15
4.69
7.57
6
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.54
18.76
63.56
31.62
Sundry Creditors
-17.5
-15.51
-13.87
-12.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.52
-6.47
-7.79
-5.95
Cash
52.81
54.62
2.83
4.35
Total Assets
298.43
282
179.67
153.76
Suraksha Diagnostics specializes in medical consultancy services, hoping to attract investors in the rising healthcare sectorRead More
The anchor book, available to institutional investors, will open a day earlier, on November 28, 2024.Read More
