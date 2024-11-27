Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
218.71
190.13
223.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
218.71
190.13
223.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.55
3.55
2.58
Total Income
222.26
193.69
225.77
Total Expenditure
149.42
146.21
160.52
PBIDT
72.84
47.48
65.25
Interest
8.79
9.06
8.85
PBDT
64.05
38.42
56.41
Depreciation
32.6
31.67
28.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
9.47
3.91
9.23
Deferred Tax
-1.14
-3.23
-2.04
Reported Profit After Tax
23.13
6.07
20.82
Minority Interest After NP
-0.5
-0.45
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23.63
6.52
20.82
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.54
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.17
6.52
20.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.81
1.22
3.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
6.9
6.9
6.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.3
24.97
29.23
PBDTM(%)
29.28
20.2
25.27
PATM(%)
10.57
3.19
9.32
Suraksha Diagnostics specializes in medical consultancy services, hoping to attract investors in the rising healthcare sectorRead More
The anchor book, available to institutional investors, will open a day earlier, on November 28, 2024.Read More
