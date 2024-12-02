iifl-logo-icon 1
CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202414 Dec 2024
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 20 December 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024. 1.Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024; 2. Postal Ballot Notice for seeking shareholders approval for the ratification of Suraksha Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (ESOP 2024/ Scheme)3. Formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle Company (SPV) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd: Related News

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Suraksha Diagnostics IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

2 Dec 2024|01:05 PM

Suraksha Diagnostics specializes in medical consultancy services, hoping to attract investors in the rising healthcare sector

Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

Suraksha Diagnostic Sets ₹846 Crore IPO with Price Band of ₹420-441 per Share

27 Nov 2024|09:13 PM

The anchor book, available to institutional investors, will open a day earlier, on November 28, 2024.

