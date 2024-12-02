Suraksha Diagnostic Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 20 December 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024. 1.Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024; 2. Postal Ballot Notice for seeking shareholders approval for the ratification of Suraksha Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (ESOP 2024/ Scheme)3. Formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle Company (SPV) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)