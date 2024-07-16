To the Members of Suraksha Diagnostic Limited

(Formerly known as Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Suraksha Diagnostic Limited (formerly known as Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to Note 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements, which describes receipt of multiple emails alleging financial irregularities by the Company/ Directors over the period from 2021 to 2024, in respect of which we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence with regard to existence and validity of certain Property, Plant & Equipment items purchased from a vendor which aggregated to Rs. 95.77 lakhs during the period 1 April 2021 till 31 March 2024.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed an independent firm of Chartered Accountants to investigate certain allegations stated in these emails. The report submitted by the said firm did not observe any negative findings other than an incorrect charge of Goods and service tax (‘GST) by the abovementioned vendor against the purchase of certain Property, Plant & Equipment, aggregating to Rs. 18.83 lakhs, in respect of which GST has remained unrecovered till date.

Pending substantiation of the capital purchase payments including GST, made to the said vendor, as a matter of prudence, the management of the Company has written off the carrying value of the Property, Plant a Equipment purchased from the said vendor including the GST thereon, amounting to Rs 77.88 lakhs, and presented it as an exceptional item in the Statement of Profit a Loss for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matters

a) The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023, were audited by another auditor. They had modified their report dated 31 January 2024 with respect to certain matters which has been reproduced below:

i. "As described in note 32 to the standalone financial statements, for the year ended 31 March 2023, in contravention of the provisions of section 185 of the Act, during the year ended 31 March 2022, the Company provided a guarantee of Rs.6,700 lakh to and created a charge on certain items of Land and Building and certain items of Property Plant and Equipment (medical equipment) belonging to the Company for Rs.2,827.16 lakh and Rs.1,105.83 lakh during the years ended 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2023 respectively, in favour of a lender against loans given by the lender to the Companys Whole Time Directors. Post 31 March 2023 the Company has filed an application for compounding of the offence under section 441 of the Act which is pending adjudication and has represented that this would have no material impact on the standalone financial statements. In the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence supporting the Companys representation, we are unable to comment whether the adjudication may result in possible adjustments and/or disclosures in the standalone financial statements."

ii. "With respect to the multiple emails alleging financial fraud / liquidation of monies / money laundering by the Company/ directors over the period from 2020 to 2023 described in note 39 to the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2023, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence with respect to a vendor for capital goods, inter-alia its existence, validity of transactions, from whom procurements aggregated : Rs.95.77 lakh during the period from 1 April 2021 till 21 Januarv 2024 (during the vear ended 31 March 2023, Rs.20.47 lakh; from 1 April 2023 till date of the report, Rs.26.72 lakh, per information provided by the management). In view thereof, we are unable to opine on the nature of these transactions and the impact, if any, on these standalone financial statements including any prior period adjustments, other disclosures and compliances that may be required."

b) The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 included in these standalone financial statements, are based on the previously issued standalone financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, specified under Section 133 and other relevant provisions of the Act audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended 31 March 2023 dated 31 January 2024 expressed a modified audit opinion on those standalone financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by us.

c) The financial information of the Company for the transition date opening Balance Sheet as at 1 April 2022 included in these standalone financial statements are based on the previously issued standalone financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, specified under Section 133 and other relevant provisions of the Act for the year ended 31 March 2022 on which we issued an unmodified audit opinion vide our report dated 30 September 2022 on those standalone financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have also been audited by us.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the audit trail feature has not been enabled and operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software (refer note 53 to the standalone financial statements).

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder are not applicable to the Company as it was a Private Company as at 31 March 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC PRIVATE LIMITED)

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with the management regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the management with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC PRIVATE LIMITED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i.

a.

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, and relevant details of right-of- use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use-assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use-assets have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including right-of-use-assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii.

a. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores during any point of time of the year from Banks or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii.

a. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans to other entities.

The details of such loans to subsidiaries are as follows:

Amount in Rs lakhs

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiaries 445.00 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 445.00

During the year, the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. During the year, the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans or provided guarantee or provided security to any entity.

c. In case of the loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted to Subsidiaries.

e. According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans has not fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not any granted loans, including to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made except for certain non-compliances as noted below:

Non-compliance with Section 185 of the Act:

Name of the Party Relationship Nature of non- compliance Maximum amount outstanding during the year Amount as at 31 March 2024 Dr. Somnath Chatterjee and Ritu Mittal Whole time directors & promoters of the Company Guarantee and Security given in respect of loan taken by directors in earlier years Guarantee- 6,700.00 lakhs Nil Security- 3,931.99 lakhs

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on 31 March 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its services. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix.

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

d. According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis or there are no funds raised during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Further, the Company do not have any associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x.

a. In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi.

a. We have noted a suspected fraud on the Company for transactions with a vendor for capital goods. The vendor has charged Goods Service Tax (GST) to the Company despite not having a valid GST registration. Except for this matter, no fraud was noticed by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been reported during the year. Also, refer to the Emphasis of Matter paragraph section of our report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

b. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards. The Company was a private company as at 31 March 2024. Accordingly, provisions started under clause 3(xiii) of the Order insofar as it relates to section 177 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group). Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and we have taken into consideration of issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 45 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Act, or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII to the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS SURAKSHA DIAGNOSTIC PRIVATE LIMITED)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Suraksha Diagnostic Limited (formerly known as Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited) on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Suraksha Diagnostic Limited (formerly known as Suraksha Diagnostic Private Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company, has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

BifSak-dSiswal

Partner

Membership No. 063682

UDIN: 24063682BKATDJ7661

Place: Kolkata

Date: 16 July 2024