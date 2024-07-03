Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹1,534.55
Prev. Close₹1,548.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹133.64
Day's High₹1,559.85
Day's Low₹1,520
52 Week's High₹1,653.95
52 Week's Low₹1,050
Book Value₹203.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,041.76
P/E58.04
EPS26.66
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.57
56.52
52.66
50.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,179.69
408.51
276.22
202.47
Net Worth
1,245.26
465.03
328.88
253.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,069.5
892.54
733.12
486.16
462.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,069.5
892.54
733.12
486.16
462.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.98
10.42
4.02
4.11
1.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
AJAY PRATAP THAKKER
Executive Director & CEO
ANKIT AJAY THAKKER
Non Executive Director
Bhaskar Prataprai Shah
Non Executive Director
Vadapatra Sayee Raghavan
Independent Director
DARSHAN HIRALAL VORA
Independent Director
JASMIN A PATEL
Independent Director
Urmi Popat
Independent Director
Satish Utekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suma Upparatti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
Summary
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra through a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 18, 2002, issued by the RoC, which subsequently, commenced its business operations in December, 2002. Led by founding Promoter, Dr. Ajay Thakker, the Company is a prominent multi-speciality tertiary and quaternary healthcare service provider in the Mumbai metropolitan area and Western India with total operational bed capacity of 1,194 across three hospitals located in Thane, Pune and Indore under the Jupiter brand. The Company is constructing a new multi-speciality hospital in Dombivali, Maharashtra with potential capacity of 500 beds. The Company is also running Fortune Park Lake City Hotel in Thane for promoting medical tourism. The Company follow a patient first ideology by creating the best infrastructure, technology and support to put the patient first and foremost and be futuristic and innovative in delivery of healthcare. It serve the healthcare needs of patients and hospitals equipped hospitals with over 30 specialties, including key specialties of organ transplant, oncology, orthopaedics, cardiology, paediatrics, neurology and neurosurgery as well as certain specialized quaternary services and precision-based treatments such as brachytherapy, radiotherapy, robotic knee replacement and robotic neuro rehabilitation.The Company commenced its business in December, 2002. It started operations at Thane hospital, Maharashtra in 2007. Later, it sc
The Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1531.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd is ₹10041.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd is 58.04 and 7.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd is ₹1050 and ₹1653.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 40.84%, 6 Month at 20.64%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 3.53%.
