Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd Share Price

1,531.55
(-1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,534.55
  • Day's High1,559.85
  • 52 Wk High1,653.95
  • Prev. Close1,548.6
  • Day's Low1,520
  • 52 Wk Low 1,050
  • Turnover (lac)133.64
  • P/E58.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value203.8
  • EPS26.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,041.76
  • Div. Yield0.06
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

1,534.55

Prev. Close

1,548.6

Turnover(Lac.)

133.64

Day's High

1,559.85

Day's Low

1,520

52 Week's High

1,653.95

52 Week's Low

1,050

Book Value

203.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,041.76

P/E

58.04

EPS

26.66

Divi. Yield

0.06

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.91%

Non-Promoter- 25.71%

Institutions: 25.71%

Non-Institutions: 33.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.57

56.52

52.66

50.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,179.69

408.51

276.22

202.47

Net Worth

1,245.26

465.03

328.88

253.34

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,069.5

892.54

733.12

486.16

462.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,069.5

892.54

733.12

486.16

462.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.98

10.42

4.02

4.11

1.89

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

AJAY PRATAP THAKKER

Executive Director & CEO

ANKIT AJAY THAKKER

Non Executive Director

Bhaskar Prataprai Shah

Non Executive Director

Vadapatra Sayee Raghavan

Independent Director

DARSHAN HIRALAL VORA

Independent Director

JASMIN A PATEL

Independent Director

Urmi Popat

Independent Director

Satish Utekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suma Upparatti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd

Summary

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra through a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 18, 2002, issued by the RoC, which subsequently, commenced its business operations in December, 2002. Led by founding Promoter, Dr. Ajay Thakker, the Company is a prominent multi-speciality tertiary and quaternary healthcare service provider in the Mumbai metropolitan area and Western India with total operational bed capacity of 1,194 across three hospitals located in Thane, Pune and Indore under the Jupiter brand. The Company is constructing a new multi-speciality hospital in Dombivali, Maharashtra with potential capacity of 500 beds. The Company is also running Fortune Park Lake City Hotel in Thane for promoting medical tourism. The Company follow a patient first ideology by creating the best infrastructure, technology and support to put the patient first and foremost and be futuristic and innovative in delivery of healthcare. It serve the healthcare needs of patients and hospitals equipped hospitals with over 30 specialties, including key specialties of organ transplant, oncology, orthopaedics, cardiology, paediatrics, neurology and neurosurgery as well as certain specialized quaternary services and precision-based treatments such as brachytherapy, radiotherapy, robotic knee replacement and robotic neuro rehabilitation.The Company commenced its business in December, 2002. It started operations at Thane hospital, Maharashtra in 2007. Later, it sc
Company FAQs

What is the Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1531.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd is ₹10041.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd is 58.04 and 7.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd is ₹1050 and ₹1653.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd?

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 40.84%, 6 Month at 20.64%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 3.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.91 %
Institutions - 25.71 %
Public - 33.37 %

