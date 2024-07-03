Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd Summary

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra through a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 18, 2002, issued by the RoC, which subsequently, commenced its business operations in December, 2002. Led by founding Promoter, Dr. Ajay Thakker, the Company is a prominent multi-speciality tertiary and quaternary healthcare service provider in the Mumbai metropolitan area and Western India with total operational bed capacity of 1,194 across three hospitals located in Thane, Pune and Indore under the Jupiter brand. The Company is constructing a new multi-speciality hospital in Dombivali, Maharashtra with potential capacity of 500 beds. The Company is also running Fortune Park Lake City Hotel in Thane for promoting medical tourism. The Company follow a patient first ideology by creating the best infrastructure, technology and support to put the patient first and foremost and be futuristic and innovative in delivery of healthcare. It serve the healthcare needs of patients and hospitals equipped hospitals with over 30 specialties, including key specialties of organ transplant, oncology, orthopaedics, cardiology, paediatrics, neurology and neurosurgery as well as certain specialized quaternary services and precision-based treatments such as brachytherapy, radiotherapy, robotic knee replacement and robotic neuro rehabilitation.The Company commenced its business in December, 2002. It started operations at Thane hospital, Maharashtra in 2007. Later, it scaled operations by setting up a hospital in Pune in 2017. The Company carried out interstitial brachytherapy to treat cancer in Thane Hospital in 2018. In 2020, it acquired the Indore Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. In 2021, the Company carried out small bowel intestine transplant surgery at Thane Hospital and heart transplant surgery at Thane Hospital in 2022. In September 2023, Company made an IPO of 11,824,163 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 869 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 7,374,163 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 542 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 4,450,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 327 Crore.