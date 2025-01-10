Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.57
56.52
52.66
50.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,179.69
408.51
276.22
202.47
Net Worth
1,245.26
465.03
328.88
253.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
297.74
322.14
261.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.83
25
24.7
22.56
Total Liabilities
1,270.09
787.77
675.72
537.57
Fixed Assets
538.42
492.71
478.44
439.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.9
95.44
70.86
65.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
323.56
66.31
24.25
14.01
Inventories
16.77
15.49
13.3
11.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
46.35
40.03
27.65
20.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
350.96
108.36
62.34
59.05
Sundry Creditors
-50.54
-62.44
-53.62
-49.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-39.98
-35.13
-25.42
-27.3
Cash
297.2
133.31
102.16
18.46
Total Assets
1,270.08
787.77
675.71
537.56
