Jupiter Life Line’s Q1 profit slips 1.4% YoY to ₹43.8 crore

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd reported a steady operational performance for the June quarter, even as profit edged slightly lower. Jupiter Life Line’s net profit slip 1.4% year-on-year to ₹43.8 crore. This is compared to ₹44.5 crore in the same period last year.
Despite the modest decline in profit, the company posted strong revenue growth, with operations rising 20% to ₹348 crore. This is up from ₹289 crore a year earlier. The rise reflects sustained growth in patient volumes and increased traction across its healthcare services.
Operating profit also saw an improvement. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹78.1 crore. It marks a 19.8% increase from ₹65.2 crore in Q1 FY25, broadly tracking the topline performance.
The EBITDA margin was flat at 22.5%. This is compared with 22.6% in the previous year. Thereby, suggesting that the company managed to balance cost control with ongoing expansion efforts.
