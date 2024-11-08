iifl-logo-icon 1
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd Board Meeting

1,513.95
(-2.32%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Jupiter Life Lin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation Ouctome of Board Meeting dated November 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please refer the attached PDF Appointment of M/s. Varma & Varma as Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited at its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, shall also consider a proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2023- 24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 10, 2024, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated), along with the Auditors Report thereon. A copy of the said Results along with the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed. The Board has recommended a dividend of Re 1 equity shares @ 10% of the face value of shares, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 Please refer to the attached PDF (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulation. this is to inform you that pursuant to Reg 30, 33 and Schedule III of the SEBI LODR, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., February 9, 2023, has inter-alia Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. Please refer to the attached PDF file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

