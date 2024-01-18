|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 10, 2024, has inter-alia: - Recommendation of a dividend @ 10 % i.e. ? 1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid on or before 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting. The Book Closure and Record Date for dividend purpose will be intimated in due course.
