Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Jun, 2025|03:12 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.84

8.96

7.33

7.3

Net Worth

12.54

9.66

8.03

7.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,225.2

157.681,19,107.43177.390.12658.785.26

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,005.2

77.71,00,724.03333.40.42,075.3607.44

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

761.9

448.1857,520.26-42.230.13388.47120.19

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,902.6

90.1738,881.69159.980.24919.03106.95

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,185.95

63.931,853.1293.410.04802.87130.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dilip Ramesh Meswani

Executive Director & CEO

Rahul Babasaheb Sawakhande

Chairperson

Bindi Dilip Meswani

Independent Director

Deepanjan Periwal

Independent Director

Rajendra Indubhai Dhandhukia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anoopkumar Vishwanathan Pillai

Registered Office

No.801 Heritage Plaza,

Telli Galli Cross Rd Andher E,

Maharashtra - 400069

Tel: +91 84528 44024

Website: http://www.aakaarmedical.in

Email: companysecretary@aakaarmedical.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd?

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

