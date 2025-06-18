Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.84
8.96
7.33
7.3
Net Worth
12.54
9.66
8.03
7.4
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,225.2
|157.68
|1,19,107.43
|177.39
|0.12
|658.7
|85.26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,005.2
|77.7
|1,00,724.03
|333.4
|0.4
|2,075.3
|607.44
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
761.9
|448.18
|57,520.26
|-42.23
|0.13
|388.47
|120.19
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,902.6
|90.17
|38,881.69
|159.98
|0.24
|919.03
|106.95
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,185.95
|63.9
|31,853.12
|93.41
|0.04
|802.87
|130.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dilip Ramesh Meswani
Executive Director & CEO
Rahul Babasaheb Sawakhande
Chairperson
Bindi Dilip Meswani
Independent Director
Deepanjan Periwal
Independent Director
Rajendra Indubhai Dhandhukia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anoopkumar Vishwanathan Pillai
No.801 Heritage Plaza,
Telli Galli Cross Rd Andher E,
Maharashtra - 400069
Tel: +91 84528 44024
Website: http://www.aakaarmedical.in
Email: companysecretary@aakaarmedical.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd
