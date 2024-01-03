Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,225.2
|157.68
|1,19,107.43
|177.39
|0.12
|658.7
|85.26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,005.2
|77.7
|1,00,724.03
|333.4
|0.4
|2,075.3
|607.44
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
761.9
|448.18
|57,520.26
|-42.23
|0.13
|388.47
|120.19
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,902.6
|90.17
|38,881.69
|159.98
|0.24
|919.03
|106.95
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,185.95
|63.9
|31,853.12
|93.41
|0.04
|802.87
|130.22
