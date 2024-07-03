SectorHealthcare
Open₹238.94
Prev. Close₹237.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹260.21
Day's High₹239.39
Day's Low₹228.05
52 Week's High₹339.5
52 Week's Low₹204.05
Book Value₹102.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,482.71
P/E26.89
EPS8.8
Divi. Yield0.5
Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
107.41
107.31
108.01
108.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
954.76
863.01
798.71
741.64
Net Worth
1,062.17
970.32
906.72
849.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
418.66
483.88
385.52
322.38
yoy growth (%)
-13.47
25.51
19.58
12.78
Raw materials
-7.36
-11.68
-7.51
-5.28
As % of sales
1.75
2.41
1.94
1.63
Employee costs
-55.73
-65.24
-44.79
-37.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
55.49
57.02
58.5
52.02
Depreciation
-36.66
-35.86
-22.43
-16
Tax paid
-12.61
-29.05
-14.48
-21.65
Working capital
44.2
0.87
130.38
6.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.47
25.51
19.58
12.78
Op profit growth
5.66
-3.37
16.83
27.08
EBIT growth
-6.8
-10.26
13.49
25.3
Net profit growth
53.29
-36.44
44.96
2.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
933.75
804.92
698.95
430.9
486.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
933.75
804.92
698.95
430.9
486.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.43
22.52
12.42
9.06
17.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikram Shah
Independent Director
Shyamal S Joshi
Independent Director
Umesh Menon
Independent Director
Ashok Bhatia
Independent Director
Tej Malhotra
Independent Director
Sujana Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tushar Shah
Independent Director
Vijay Kishanlal Kedia
Summary
Shalby Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shalby Hospital Private Limited on August 30, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shalby Hospital Public Limited on May 15, 2006. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Shalby Hospitals Limited on July 26, 2006 and then, again changed to Shalby Limited on February 13, 2008. Shalby Limited is an Ahmedabad-headquartered and one of the leading multi-specialty chain of hospitals in India and provides high-quality and economical healthcare services. The Hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, few of which also offer quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialisation such as orthopaedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and renal transplantations. Led by Dr. Vikram Shah, an orthopaedic surgeon, the Hospital has grown from a single hospital to a chain of multi-specialty hospitals. Apart from a focus on orthopaedics, the hospitals provide advanced levels of care across various specialties such as neurology, cardiac care, critical care, oncology, and nephrology. The Hospitals, Krishna Shalby, SG Shalby, Shalby Indore and Shalby Jabalpur are accredited by the NABH. Further, Krishna Shalby and SG Shalby are also accredited by the NABL. The Hospital currently runs a pan-Indian chain of 11 multispecialty tertiary hospitals and 4 Single specialty Hospitals (SOCE) across 6 states wi
Read More
The Shalby Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹229.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalby Ltd is ₹2482.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shalby Ltd is 26.89 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalby Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalby Ltd is ₹204.05 and ₹339.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shalby Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.29%, 3 Years at 18.48%, 1 Year at -21.97%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -12.76% and 1 Month at -0.40%.

