Summary

Shalby Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shalby Hospital Private Limited on August 30, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shalby Hospital Public Limited on May 15, 2006. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Shalby Hospitals Limited on July 26, 2006 and then, again changed to Shalby Limited on February 13, 2008. Shalby Limited is an Ahmedabad-headquartered and one of the leading multi-specialty chain of hospitals in India and provides high-quality and economical healthcare services. The Hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, few of which also offer quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialisation such as orthopaedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and renal transplantations. Led by Dr. Vikram Shah, an orthopaedic surgeon, the Hospital has grown from a single hospital to a chain of multi-specialty hospitals. Apart from a focus on orthopaedics, the hospitals provide advanced levels of care across various specialties such as neurology, cardiac care, critical care, oncology, and nephrology. The Hospitals, Krishna Shalby, SG Shalby, Shalby Indore and Shalby Jabalpur are accredited by the NABH. Further, Krishna Shalby and SG Shalby are also accredited by the NABL. The Hospital currently runs a pan-Indian chain of 11 multispecialty tertiary hospitals and 4 Single specialty Hospitals (SOCE) across 6 states wi

