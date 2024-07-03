iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalby Ltd Share Price

229.86
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open238.94
  • Day's High239.39
  • 52 Wk High339.5
  • Prev. Close237.94
  • Day's Low228.05
  • 52 Wk Low 204.05
  • Turnover (lac)260.21
  • P/E26.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value102.82
  • EPS8.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,482.71
  • Div. Yield0.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shalby Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

238.94

Prev. Close

237.94

Turnover(Lac.)

260.21

Day's High

239.39

Day's Low

228.05

52 Week's High

339.5

52 Week's Low

204.05

Book Value

102.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,482.71

P/E

26.89

EPS

8.8

Divi. Yield

0.5

Shalby Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shalby Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

8 Jul 2024|05:06 PM

Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shalby Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.24%

Non-Promoter- 5.46%

Institutions: 5.46%

Non-Institutions: 19.59%

Custodian: 0.69%

Share Price

Shalby Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

107.41

107.31

108.01

108.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

954.76

863.01

798.71

741.64

Net Worth

1,062.17

970.32

906.72

849.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

418.66

483.88

385.52

322.38

yoy growth (%)

-13.47

25.51

19.58

12.78

Raw materials

-7.36

-11.68

-7.51

-5.28

As % of sales

1.75

2.41

1.94

1.63

Employee costs

-55.73

-65.24

-44.79

-37.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

55.49

57.02

58.5

52.02

Depreciation

-36.66

-35.86

-22.43

-16

Tax paid

-12.61

-29.05

-14.48

-21.65

Working capital

44.2

0.87

130.38

6.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.47

25.51

19.58

12.78

Op profit growth

5.66

-3.37

16.83

27.08

EBIT growth

-6.8

-10.26

13.49

25.3

Net profit growth

53.29

-36.44

44.96

2.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

933.75

804.92

698.95

430.9

486.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

933.75

804.92

698.95

430.9

486.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.43

22.52

12.42

9.06

17.37

Shalby Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shalby Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram Shah

Independent Director

Shyamal S Joshi

Independent Director

Umesh Menon

Independent Director

Ashok Bhatia

Independent Director

Tej Malhotra

Independent Director

Sujana Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tushar Shah

Independent Director

Vijay Kishanlal Kedia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shalby Ltd

Summary

Shalby Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shalby Hospital Private Limited on August 30, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shalby Hospital Public Limited on May 15, 2006. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Shalby Hospitals Limited on July 26, 2006 and then, again changed to Shalby Limited on February 13, 2008. Shalby Limited is an Ahmedabad-headquartered and one of the leading multi-specialty chain of hospitals in India and provides high-quality and economical healthcare services. The Hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, few of which also offer quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialisation such as orthopaedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and renal transplantations. Led by Dr. Vikram Shah, an orthopaedic surgeon, the Hospital has grown from a single hospital to a chain of multi-specialty hospitals. Apart from a focus on orthopaedics, the hospitals provide advanced levels of care across various specialties such as neurology, cardiac care, critical care, oncology, and nephrology. The Hospitals, Krishna Shalby, SG Shalby, Shalby Indore and Shalby Jabalpur are accredited by the NABH. Further, Krishna Shalby and SG Shalby are also accredited by the NABL. The Hospital currently runs a pan-Indian chain of 11 multispecialty tertiary hospitals and 4 Single specialty Hospitals (SOCE) across 6 states wi
Company FAQs

What is the Shalby Ltd share price today?

The Shalby Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹229.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shalby Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shalby Ltd is ₹2482.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shalby Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shalby Ltd is 26.89 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shalby Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shalby Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shalby Ltd is ₹204.05 and ₹339.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shalby Ltd?

Shalby Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.29%, 3 Years at 18.48%, 1 Year at -21.97%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -12.76% and 1 Month at -0.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shalby Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shalby Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.25 %
Institutions - 5.46 %
Public - 19.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shalby Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

