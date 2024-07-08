Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
418.66
483.88
385.52
322.38
yoy growth (%)
-13.47
25.51
19.58
12.78
Raw materials
-7.36
-11.68
-7.51
-5.28
As % of sales
1.75
2.41
1.94
1.63
Employee costs
-55.73
-65.24
-44.79
-37.68
As % of sales
13.31
13.48
11.61
11.69
Other costs
-269.44
-325.44
-248.85
-207.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.35
67.25
64.55
64.27
Operating profit
86.12
81.5
84.35
72.2
OPM
20.57
16.84
21.88
22.39
Depreciation
-36.66
-35.86
-22.43
-16
Interest expense
-3.58
-6.35
-12.13
-10.21
Other income
9.61
17.74
8.71
6.04
Profit before tax
55.49
57.02
58.5
52.02
Taxes
-12.61
-29.05
-14.48
-21.65
Tax rate
-22.72
-50.95
-24.76
-41.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
42.88
27.97
44.01
30.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
42.88
27.97
44.01
30.36
yoy growth (%)
53.29
-36.44
44.96
2.28
NPM
10.24
5.78
11.41
9.41
Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.Read More
