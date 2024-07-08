iifl-logo-icon 1
Shalby Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

233.1
(1.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

418.66

483.88

385.52

322.38

yoy growth (%)

-13.47

25.51

19.58

12.78

Raw materials

-7.36

-11.68

-7.51

-5.28

As % of sales

1.75

2.41

1.94

1.63

Employee costs

-55.73

-65.24

-44.79

-37.68

As % of sales

13.31

13.48

11.61

11.69

Other costs

-269.44

-325.44

-248.85

-207.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

64.35

67.25

64.55

64.27

Operating profit

86.12

81.5

84.35

72.2

OPM

20.57

16.84

21.88

22.39

Depreciation

-36.66

-35.86

-22.43

-16

Interest expense

-3.58

-6.35

-12.13

-10.21

Other income

9.61

17.74

8.71

6.04

Profit before tax

55.49

57.02

58.5

52.02

Taxes

-12.61

-29.05

-14.48

-21.65

Tax rate

-22.72

-50.95

-24.76

-41.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

42.88

27.97

44.01

30.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

42.88

27.97

44.01

30.36

yoy growth (%)

53.29

-36.44

44.96

2.28

NPM

10.24

5.78

11.41

9.41

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

Shalby shares drop as Q1 net profit falls 20%

8 Jul 2024|05:06 PM

Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.

