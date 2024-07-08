Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
63.94%
0%
0%
Indian
74.26%
74.24%
10.3%
74.23%
74.12%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
4.79%
5.46%
5.4%
4.87%
4.62%
Non-Institutions
20.24%
19.59%
19.64%
20.13%
20.42%
Total Non-Promoter
25.04%
25.06%
25.05%
25%
25.04%
Custodian
0.68%
0.69%
0.69%
0.75%
0.83%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Despite the recent dip, the company's shares have gained 67% in the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50's 25% gain.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.